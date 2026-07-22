Investment in Oklahoma 4-H Continues to Pay Dividends for Future Leaders

4-H Students at OSU for the Oklahoma 4-H Roundup, image provided by 4-H Oklahoma.

Our wonderful friends at Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma have empowered 4-H youth to gain invaluable STEM training and experience Oklahoma 4-H Roundup.” — Milford H. Jenkins, Executive Director of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Oklahoma 4-H prepares to welcome hundreds of youth to its 105th annual Roundup July 22-24 at Oklahoma State University, the milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on a longstanding partnership that has invested more than $1 million in leadership development and STEM education for young people across Oklahoma.Since 2020, Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma (MCFOK) has established a $1 million endowment supporting Oklahoma 4-H Roundup and statewide STEM programming, while also contributing more than $100,000 to the Oklahoma 4-H Innovate Summit.MCFOK's investment helps offset program costs, expand access to leadership experiences and strengthen STEM education for thousands of Oklahoma 4-H members."Through their generous philanthropic support, our wonderful friends at Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma have empowered 4-H youth to gain invaluable STEM training and experience Oklahoma 4-H Roundup held annually in July on the beautiful Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater," said Milford H. Jenkins, executive director of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation. "Each year Oklahoma 4-H is immeasurably humbled by the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma's charitable investments in our 4-H youth and programs."Oklahoma 4-H Roundup, held annually on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater, is the organization's premier leadership event. The three-day conference brings together youth from across Oklahoma for educational workshops, leadership development, contests and recognition programs.A highlight of the event is MCFOK Honor Night, which recognizes outstanding 4-H members from across the state.In addition to supporting Oklahoma 4-H Roundup, the MCFOK's investment has helped expand Oklahoma 4-H's STEM programming.The Oklahoma 4-H Innovate Summit prepares high school students to return to their counties and teach STEM lessons to younger members. That peer-to-peer model has dramatically increased the program's reach, growing from 2,859 youth served in 2022 to more than 20,000 in 2025."I loved getting to meet new friends, see how others do things and learn how they can easily be applied in my county," one Innovate participant said."I am more capable in engineering than I thought," another participant said.Dr. Kelly Wardlaw, Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development STEM specialist, said the program's greatest strength is that participants immediately put their training into practice by leading STEM activities in their hometown communities.MCFOK support has also enabled Oklahoma youth to attend the National 4-H Council's Ignite Conference, where they explore STEM careers and develop leadership skills alongside 4-H members from across the country."This experience has inspired me to pursue a career as a teacher or 4-H educator," Oklahoma 4-H member Kate Wardlaw said.Many Ignite participants now help lead Oklahoma programs such as STEM for Y'all and STEM Storytime, extending STEM learning opportunities to younger students throughout the state.As Oklahoma 4-H marks its 105th Roundup this month, MCFOK leaders say the partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing Oklahoma's next generation of leaders.As Oklahoma 4-H members gather in Stillwater later this month, the partnership continues to help ensure young people across Oklahoma have access to leadership development, hands-on STEM education and experiences that prepare them to serve their communities for years to come. More information about Oklahoma 4-H Roundup, visit: https://4h.okstate.edu/events/state-4-h-roundup

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