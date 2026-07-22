Bellus Academy Partners with MeevoPay to Support Beauty Changes Lives Through Student Salon and Spa Donations

Clients at Bellus Academy’s Student Salons and Spas can now easily donate to Beauty Changes Lives in support of future beauty professionals.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellus Academy ’s new partnership with MeevoPay is making it easier than ever for guests to support the next generation of beauty professionals. Visitors to Bellus Academy's Student Salons and Spas in Chula Vista, El Cajon, and Poway, California, and Manhattan, Kansas, can now round up their purchase or donate a flat $1 at checkout to help fund scholarships for aspiring beauty and wellness professionals through the Beauty Changes Lives foundation.Through the new MeevoPay Giving program, 100% of customer donations made at Bellus Academy Student Salons and Spas will benefit Beauty Changes Lives, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to beauty and wellness education. To further amplify the impact, MeevoPay will match every dollar donated throughout the year.Bellus Academy Student Salons and Spas offer guests professional-quality salon and spa services at affordable prices while providing students with valuable hands-on experience under professional supervision. Services include haircuts, hair coloring, extensions, chemical straightening and waving, eyelash extensions and lifts, brow lamination, facial waxing, facials, spa nail services, and body peels. Now, every appointment offers guests another opportunity to give back to the industry by supporting future students."Every service performed at Bellus Academy is delivered by a future professional, so it's only fitting that every checkout can now help fund the next one," said Lynelle Lynch, Founder and CEO of Bellus Academy and Co-Founder of Beauty Changes Lives. "A few cents at a time, our guests are funding scholarships that change the trajectory of someone's life. And with MeevoPay matching every dollar this year, that generosity goes twice as far. This is what it looks like when technology, education, and philanthropy work together."MeevoPay Giving is a seamless donation feature designed for salons, spas, med spas, and beauty schools using MeevoPay software. Beauty Changes Lives was selected as one of the program's inaugural charitable partners in recognition of its longstanding commitment to supporting students and professionals throughout their careers. Donations collected through Bellus Academy will help fund scholarships for future hairstylists, estheticians, massage therapists, nail technicians, and other beauty and wellness professionals.The initiative reflects Bellus Academy's ongoing commitment to making beauty education more accessible while empowering students to pursue rewarding careers in the industry. By providing financial assistance through scholarships, Beauty Changes Lives helps remove barriers to education and supports career development through mentorship and professional opportunities.Whether guests choose to round up their purchase by a few cents or donate a dollar, every contribution helps create opportunities for future beauty professionals. Combined with MeevoPay's dollar-for-dollar matching program, even the smallest donation can have twice the impact.Guests visiting any Bellus Academy Student Salon and Spa location can participate in the program simply by selecting the donation option during checkout. Together, Bellus Academy, MeevoPay, Beauty Changes Lives, and their guests are helping shape the future of the beauty industry—one appointment, one donation, and one scholarship at a time.To learn more about Bellus Academy Student Salons and Spas or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.bellusacademy.edu/ About Bellus Academy:Bellus Academy is an award-winning beauty and wellness institution with campuses in Chula Vista, El Cajon, and Poway, California, and Manhattan, Kansas. Through career-focused education and student salon and spa experiences, Bellus Academy prepares future professionals for successful careers in cosmetology, esthetics, barbering, massage therapy, manicuring, and related fields.

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