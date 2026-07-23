Landmark Sale of Fishermen's Village Completed as Iconic Waterfront Destination Transitions to Local Ownership

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PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Commercial Partners is proud to announce the successful sale of Fishermen's Village, one of Southwest Florida's most recognizable waterfront destinations, to a local ownership group for 43 million dollars. The closing marks the successful conclusion of a nearly three-year process that navigated historic hurricanes, market uncertainty, and an extensive national marketing campaign before ultimately placing this landmark property into local hands.

Originally brought to market prior to the devastating 2024 hurricane season, the sales process evolved following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which significantly impacted Southwest Florida. Rather than rushing to complete a transaction, SVNCP helped advise the Receivership to make the strategic decision to better stabilize the property, support its tenants, and position Fishermen's Village for long-term success. Throughout the recovery, the Village not only regained its momentum but achieved 100% retail occupancy.

"This transaction represents far more than the sale of a commercial property," said Ashley Bloom, Managing Partner of SVN Commercial Partners. "Fishermen's Village has been a cornerstone of Punta Gorda for decades. After overcoming two historic hurricanes, navigating a complex and evolving asset, and conducting an extensive national marketing process, we are especially pleased to have helped transition this iconic waterfront destination to a local ownership group that understands its importance and is committed to its future."

Corrie Gates, Director of SVN Commercial Partners, added, "The recovery of Fishermen's Village has been extraordinary. Achieving full occupancy after everything the property and community experienced is a testament to the ownership, tenants, management team, and the loyalty of visitors from across Southwest Florida. We are honored to have represented the seller throughout this process and are excited to see the Village begin its next chapter under local ownership."

The sale includes approximately 97,000 square feet of waterfront retail and office space, five waterfront restaurants, 47 waterfront hotel suites, and a 142-slip marina. Throughout the marketing process, SVN Commercial Partners generated interest from institutional investors, private equity groups, family offices, regional developers, and local buyers before successfully facilitating the sale to a local ownership group whose long-term vision aligned with preserving and enhancing one of Florida's most beloved waterfront destinations.

The successful closing reflects continued confidence in the Punta Gorda market and in the long-term strength of destination waterfront real estate. Under new local ownership, Fishermen's Village is well positioned to build upon its legacy while continuing to serve residents, visitors, boaters, retailers, and the broader Southwest Florida community for generations to come.

SVN Commercial Partners represented the seller in the transaction.

About SVN Commercial Partners

SVN Commercial Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in brokerage, leasing, property management, and advisory services throughout Southwest & South Florida. With a collaborative platform and a client-first approach, SVN Commercial Partners delivers strategic solutions across all asset classes, helping clients maximize value and achieve their investment objectives.

For more information contact Ashley Bloom, Managing Partner at 941.961.7109, Corrie Gates, Director at 239.250.2240, or Donna Marrero Zaldivar, Director of Operations, SVN Commercial Partners at 239.314.8527 or donnazaldivar@svn.com

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