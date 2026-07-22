TAIWAN, July 22 - President Lai meets delegation of Polish members of European Parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists Group

On the morning of July 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation of Polish members of the European Parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists Group. In remarks, President Lai thanked the European Parliament for passing resolutions and publishing reports in support of Taiwan, including those supporting enhanced Taiwan-EU cooperation in drone technology and Taiwan’s international participation, and for reiterating the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The president stated that Taiwan is willing to share its experience and deepen cooperation with Poland and other democratic partners in order to jointly address authoritarian expansion and emerging challenges. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Poland can continue deepening R&D cooperation in key fields such as AI, semiconductors, drones, and green energy and expand markets, while working together to build democratic supply chains that are more secure and resilient.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This delegation is the third from the European Parliament to visit Taiwan this year and also the first in the past two parliamentary terms to consist of members of the same political group and the same country, which is particularly significant. It also demonstrates the deep friendship that exists between Taiwan and the European Parliament and represents another step forward in Taiwan-Poland relations. I want to express my sincerest welcome on behalf of the people of Taiwan, and thank the delegation members, the European Parliament, and all our European friends for always standing with Taiwan.

Since the beginning of this year, with the strong advocacy of today’s delegation members, the European Parliament has passed resolutions and published reports in support of Taiwan, including those supporting enhanced Taiwan-EU cooperation in drone technology, supporting Taiwan’s international participation, and calling for continuing to enhance cooperation between the European Union and its democratic partners, including Taiwan. It has also reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In the face of expanding authoritarianism, the European Parliament adopted a resolution this April condemning China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law for restricting cultural, religious, and linguistic freedoms, and urging China to repeal the law. Last month, the European Parliament adopted a resolution to counter China’s transnational repression.

These concrete actions demonstrate Europe’s firm commitment to the universal values of democracy and respect for human rights and also continue to provide Taiwan with important support. Taiwan firmly believes that only by working together to enhance democratic resilience can like-minded partners safeguard a free and democratic way of life and maintain regional and global peace and stability.

Taiwan is willing to share its experience and deepen cooperation with Poland and other democratic partners in order to jointly address authoritarian expansion and emerging challenges. In particular, Taiwan and Poland both have vibrant innovation clusters and robust high-tech capabilities. The two economies are highly complementary in key fields such as AI, semiconductors, drones, and green energy. I look forward to our continuing to strengthen R&D cooperation and expand markets as we work together to build democratic supply chains that are more secure and resilient.

Last month, the Taiwan Expo in Europe was held in Poland for the first time. A Memorandum of Understanding on Taiwan-Poland Industrial Innovation and R&D Cooperation was signed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Poland’s National Centre for Research and Development. And the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association announced that it would establish a technology park in Poland to assist more Taiwanese companies in cooperating with Polish industries. With your support, I am confident that Taiwan and Poland will create more opportunities for cooperation across a wide range of fields and establish an even closer partnership. I wish you all a smooth and productive visit and trust you will return home with wonderful, lasting memories of Taiwan.

Former Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło, a current member of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield, then delivered remarks. She began by mentioning a special connection she has with President Lai: both come from mining families. A person from such a background, she said, is humble before the power of nature, respects hard work, is willing to bear responsibility under tough circumstances, and knows how to maintain solidarity. She elaborated, saying that it is precisely these values which show us that no matter how far apart we are geographically, we share the same principles, including diligence, iron will, and a strong emphasis on security and solidarity. These values have been, are, and will continue to be equally important to the people of Taiwan and Poland, because the Poles have been fighting for freedom and sovereignty for decades.

Former Prime Minister Szydło noted that economic development, digital transformation, and international conditions are closely interconnected in today’s world. She pointed out that the past few years have clearly demonstrated that for a country to enhance its resilience, it must build partnerships based on trust and mutual respect. For Poland and Europe, Taiwan is just such a partner, and she expressed hope that Taiwan would also regard Poland and the EU as important partners. She said that Taiwan is a highly developed democratic country governed by the rule of law, as well as a global leader in innovative technologies. Pointing to its remarkable success in emerging technologies, AI, and the semiconductor industry, she said that Taiwan is driving the global economy and shaping the future of the world.

Former Prime Minister Szydło mentioned that she was pleased to see the booming economic and trade ties between Taiwan and Poland, and expressed hope that cooperation plans can continue to be promoted, as they would boost Poland’s economic development and foster closer relations between the two sides.

Former Prime Minister Szydło expressed her belief that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait have a strategic significance that transcends the region, affecting not only Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, but also peace and stability in Europe. Therefore, she stressed, all disputes should be resolved peacefully, in accordance with international law, and without resort to force. She also pointed out that the EU should continue to strengthen cooperation with trusted democratic partners, and Taiwan is a key partner in this regard. She added that Taiwan-EU relations should continue to develop in a pragmatic, open, and long-term manner, and expressed hope that Taiwan and Poland can jointly safeguard peace and stability.

The delegation also included Mariusz Kamiński, member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) and former Polish minister of the Interior and Administration; Małgorzata Gosiewska, chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Belarus (D-BY) and former deputy speaker of the Polish Sejm (lower house of Parliament); Kosma Złotowski, quaestor of the European Parliament; Waldemar Buda, member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Public Health (SANT) and former Polish minister of Economic Development and Technology; Monika Wang, accredited assistant for former Prime Minister Beata Szydło; Katarzyna Czesak, accredited assistant for former Prime Minister Beata Szydło; and Sławomir Moćkun, accredited assistant for MEP Mariusz Kamiński.