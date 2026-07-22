Secretary Byrd Designates Historic Cocoa Village Main Street as Florida Main Street Program of the Month

For Immediate Release

Monday, July 20, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Today, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Historic Cocoa Village Main Street, located in Brevard County, has been designated the July 2026 Florida Main Street Program of the Month.

"Historic Cocoa Village Main Street has successfully transformed its rich heritage into a vibrant downtown destination celebrating local history, supporting small businesses, and strengthening community connections for residents and visitors alike," said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. "I am honored to recognize their accomplishments and celebrate their success at this year’s Preservation On Main Street conference."

Cocoa Village was settled in the early 1860s, when fishermen moved into the area. The first commercial building was erected in 1881, and initial plats of land were made under the name “Indian River City" to establish a commercial and maritime hub along the east coast of Florida. The name was deemed too long by the U.S. Post Office. On a hot day in 1884, Captain R.C. May, the surveyor, stopped by the post office, where the first Postmistress, Mrs. James, served him a chilled glass of Baker’s Cocoa. The two found the beverage to be so pleasing that they suggested the town be called Cocoa, and being the Postmistress, Mrs. James submitted the name to the U.S. Post Office.

Photograph provided by Historic Cocoa Village Main Street

In 1885, the S. F. Travis Hardware store was founded as a community hub for business activity. The hardware store remains operational today, making it the longest continuously operating business in Cocoa and one of the oldest hardware stores in the state of Florida. Cocoa Village continued to develop despite serious setbacks, including a destructive fire in 1890. Development continued when the Florida East Coast Railway was extended to Cocoa, which catalyzed economic and population growth. The town suffered a second economic set back in the winter of 1894-1895, when the “Great Freeze” destroyed the citrus crop and forced some farmers to seek new occupations. By 1895, Cocoa Village was incorporated.

When NASA and the space industry chose to settle in Brevard County in the 1960s, population grew dramatically. Since that time, the town has become a tourist destination as visitors come to watch rocket launches, experience historic downtown, and enjoy more than 200 shops.

Since joining the Main Street program in 1995, Historic Cocoa Village Main Street (HCVMS) has generated $132,427,101.60 in public and private investments. The district has seen an increase of 653 net new businesses, creating 2,082 net new jobs. The organization has recorded over 25,019 volunteer hours.

HCVMS hosts regular events including Sip & Shop walks, Art & Craft Fairs, Book Fest, ghost tours, concerts, and farmers markets. They also host holiday events such as the 4th of July Symphony Under the Stars, the Halloween Golf Cart Parade, and their Hot Cocoa Holidays, a series of festive events from November to December.

HCVMS will be the host of the Preservation On Main Street 2026 conference from July 21 to 24, providing a perfect meeting point for small business owners, community leaders, architects, planners, scholars and the public to connect, exchange ideas, participate in educational sessions and workshops, and enjoy special tours. The conference brings together professionals, board members, and stakeholders to celebrate Main Streets and move these vital organizations forward into the future.

For more information on Historic Cocoa Village Main Street, go to visitcocoavillage.com

To learn more about the Florida Main Street program, visit Florida Main Street or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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About Florida Main Street

Florida Main Street is a program administered by the Division of Historical Resources under the Florida Department of State, which currently oversees 54 communities throughout the state. By implementing the National Main Street Center’s Four-Point Approach, Florida Main Street encourages economic development within the context of historic preservation through the revitalization of Florida’s downtowns – the community’s heart and soul.