ART SPOT Brings the Under $100 Art Show to Saskatoon for the First Time

Official Event Poster Featuring Shannon Imhoff

Affordable art, local artists, and a celebration of creativity in the heart of the city.

We're excited to bring the Under $100 Art Show to Saskatoon and can't wait to connect the community with incredible local artists” — Emma McCaul

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART SPOT is excited to bring the Under $100 Art Show to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for its inaugural event, taking place August 6–9, 2026, at the CN Curling Club.Featuring nearly 70 local and emerging artists, the Under $100 Art Show is one of Canada's largest accessible art events, making original artwork available to everyone. Visitors can shop paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, and handmade accessories, all priced at under $100.More than just an art show, this event is about celebrating Saskatchewan's thriving creative community and creating meaningful opportunities for local artists to connect directly with art lovers."Launching in a new city is always exciting because it means meeting a new community of artists and art lovers," says ART SPOT founder Emma Justine McCaul. "We're honoured to bring the Under $100 Art Show to Saskatoon and look forward to creating an event where people can discover incredible local talent and experience the joy of collecting original art."The Under $100 Art Show has become a beloved event across Western Canada by removing barriers to collecting original art. Whether you're purchasing your first piece or adding to an established collection, every purchase directly supports an independent artist.Throughout the four-day event, visitors can expect fresh artwork, live music, an energetic atmosphere, and the opportunity to meet the artists behind the work. With thousands of original pieces on display, there is something for every style, space, and budget.Event Details:What: Under $100 Art Show SaskatoonWhen: August 6–9, 2026Where: CN Curling Club, Saskatoon, SKTickets: https://www.showpass.com/under-100-show-saskatoon/ Who: Nearly 70 local and emerging Saskatchewan artistsWhy: To celebrate local creativity, make original art accessible to everyone, and connectSaskatoon artists with new collectors through an affordable, community-focused event.About ART SPOTFounded in Calgary in 2008, ART SPOT is a Canadian arts organization dedicated to making original artwork accessible while supporting local artists and strengthening creative communities. Through events like the Under $100 Art Show and Under $200 Art Show, ART SPOT has helped thousands of artists connect directly with collectors by creating welcoming, community-focused experiences where original artwork is affordable for everyone. Now producing events across Western Canada, ART SPOT continues to champion local artists while inspiring people to discover, collect, and invest in original art.Learn more at www.under100artshow.com

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