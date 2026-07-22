El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, along Grand Valley Dr at Sunrise Elementary, is planned to begin the week of August 3, 2026

Starting the week of August 3rd, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase I Project along Grand Valley Dr at Sunrise Elementary in Security-Widefield, CO, near Widefield Elementary. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. This project includes general pedestrian improvements at 8 separate locations throughout El Paso County.

Closure: Grand Valley Dr between Goldfield Dr and Woody Creek Dr will be fully closed.

Detour: See Detour Map for details.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, along Defoe Ave at King Elementary, is planned to begin the week of July 20th, 2026

Starting the week of July 20th, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase I Project along Defoe Ave at King Elementary in Security-Widefield, CO, near Widefield Elementary. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. This project includes general pedestrian improvements at 8 separate locations through-out El Paso County.

Closure: Defoe Ave between Caballero Ave and Conquistador Ct will be fully closed.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: