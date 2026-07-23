'Invisible Angels' Soars: Pilot Ted Greenfield Expands Rescue Operations for Sex Trafficking Survivors

The memoir serves as a testimony of obedience and redemption, detailing the author's personal challenges and spiritual attacks while carrying out his mission. The work highlights the evil of trafficking, the resilience of survivors, and the courage it tak Ted Greenfield, founder of "Invisible Angels" and author of "God is in This Fight"

New Book, "God is in This Fight" Details His Divine Mission

Invisible Angels has provided emergency air rescue for survivors of sex trafficking, ranging from a child under the age of ten, to many others who were being trafficked.” — Ted Greenfield, author, "God is In This Fight"

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ted Greenfield, founder and director of Invisible Angels , is continuing his mission to help rescue sex trafficking survivors in America and transport them in his plane to safety and secure homes through the nonprofit’s life-saving work. As Invisible Angels grows, Greenfield is also debuting his new book, God is In This Fight: How God Made a Way to Rescue Human Trafficking Survivors, a deeply personal account of faith, perseverance, and the fight to help survivors find freedom and healing.Invisible Angels was created to serve survivors of human trafficking by providing free private air transportation, moving them out of danger quickly, providing trafficking survivors safe passage to safe housing and recovery support. Through partnerships with trusted organizations and a commitment to rapid response, Invisible Angels works to provide practical help when survivors need it most. Greenfield says the mission is rooted in compassion, urgency, and the belief that every survivor deserves a path to safety.“Human trafficking is happening in communities across America, and survivors need immediate, coordinated support,” Greenfield said. “Invisible Angels exists to help connect that need with action, hope, and safety.”Greenfield has worked in tandem with state, federal and local law enforcement as well as numerous human trafficking rescue organizations across the country to strengthen rescue and recovery efforts, including the Tim Tebow Foundation and Selah Freedom , one of the nation’s largest anti-sex trafficking organizations. Safe houses, such as Selah Freedom, provide a wide range of services for survivors of sex trafficking, including safe houses and long-term support designed to help women and girls rebuild their lives."Invisible Angels has provided emergency air transportation to rescue survivors of sex trafficking, ranging from a child under the age of ten, to many others who were victims, says Greenfield. The scale of the crisis remains staggering. Sex trafficking is widely recognized as a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry, generating an estimated $99 billion globally, and advocates say nearly every zip code in America has been touched by trafficking in some way. Greenfield says greater awareness, collaboration, and action are essential to turning the tide.In God is In This Fight: How God Made a Way to Rescue Human Trafficking Survivors, Greenfield shares the story behind Invisible Angels and the faith that guided its formation. The book offers readers an inside look at the challenges, miracles, and partnerships that have shaped the mission, while also raising awareness about the ongoing needs of trafficking survivors.Greenfield is available for interview for broadcast and print media and can provide current statistics and insight on sex trafficking at the local, regional, and national levels. He is available to discuss survivor rescue efforts, the role of faith-based and community partnerships, and the urgent need for safe housing and recovery resources. See the one minute video of him flying his plane and sharing his insight.Invisible Angels continues to work toward a future where survivors are not only rescued, but surrounded by the care and support they need to heal and thrive. With the launch of Greenfield’s new book, the organization hopes to expand awareness and inspire more individuals, churches, and community partners to take action.About Invisible AngelsInvisible Angels is a nonprofit organization founded by Ted Greenfield, M.Ed., to provide air transportation for survivors of human trafficking and help move them to safety. The organization partners with advocates and service providers to support rescue, recovery, and restoration efforts. See Invisible Angels one- minute video with Ted in his plane here.

Ted Greenfield speaks of rescuing sex trafficking victims from his plane

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