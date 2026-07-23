Arizona DUI Attorney Joseph P. St. Louis Begins Term as Dean of the National College for DUI Defense

Joe St. Louis giving his acceptance speech upon becoming Dean of the National College for DUI Defense

New Dean will oversee advanced legal education programs focused on the science of DUI litigation

Being able to understand and clearly communicate errors in scientific testing to judges and juries can profoundly affect the outcome of a case.” — Joseph P. St. Louis

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph P. St. Louis has begun serving as Dean of the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD). NCDD is a nonprofit educational organization providing advanced training to more than 1,700 attorneys throughout the United States and Canada. Attorneys trained through NCDD represent clients in DUI and DUI homicide cases where forensic science, toxicology, and constitutional law frequently play a central role.Modern DUI litigation increasingly involves complex scientific evidence, including breath- and blood-testing technology, toxicology, and pharmacology, making advanced continuing legal education an increasingly important component of effective legal representation.St. Louis is the managing partner of St. Louis Huffman Law in Tucson, Arizona, where he has devoted his practice exclusively to DUI, DUI homicide, and criminal defense for nearly four decades.Since joining the Board of Regents in 2014, St. Louis has focused on training attorneys to effectively challenge complex scientific evidence, including teaching at NCDD’s highly regarded Serious Science seminars held at the University of Texas at Arlington. He has also concentrated on supporting underfunded public defender offices, developing a nationwide educational webinar that attracted more than 850 attorneys from public defender offices nationwide. St. Louis is board certified as a specialist in both Criminal Law by the State Bar of Arizona and DUI Defense by the National College for DUI Defense. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for DUI Defense annually since 2013.During his one-year term, St. Louis will oversee the College’s educational programming, faculty development, and initiatives designed to expand access to advanced DUI defense training for attorneys throughout North America.“It is the honor of a lifetime to begin serving as Dean of the National College for DUI Defense,” St. Louis said. “Being able to understand and clearly communicate errors in scientific testing to judges and juries can profoundly affect the outcome of a case. One of my priorities is ensuring attorneys—whether they practice in large firms or under-resourced public defender offices—have access to the most current and rigorous training available.”“Joe has earned the respect and admiration of our faculty and members through years of thoughtful leadership,” said NCDD Dean Emeritus Bruce Edge. “His commitment to science-based legal education and public service makes him exceptionally well suited to serve as Dean.”About the National College for DUI DefenseFounded in 1994, the National College for DUI Defense is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to improving the quality of DUI defense representation through advanced legal education, seminars, and professional collaboration with more than 1,700 members across the United States and Canada. NCDD’s mission statement is “to provide the finest advanced-level training available to the DUI Defense Law practitioner.” Each year, the College presents advanced educational programs attended by attorneys from across North America and supports specialized training initiatives for public defenders.Media ContactRhea KirkExecutive Director, National College for DUI DefenseEmail: Rhea@ncdd.comPhone: (334) 264-1950

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