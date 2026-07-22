The Oracle Psychic Celebrates 40+ Years, Now Led by Alexandra, Serving Miami, London, Moscow, Milan, Kyoto & Beyond

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The Oracle Psychic's 40-year Miami legacy continues under Alexandra, offering tarot, energy healing & life coaching to clients globally.

My purpose is to help people step into the mission their soul came here to fulfill.” — Alexandra

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oracle Psychic , one of Miami's longest-standing spiritual guidance practices with roots going back over 40 years, continues its mission of transformation under the guidance of Alexandra, a gifted psychic reader, energy healer, and life coach with 22 years of personal practice serving clients across Miami, London, Milan, Moscow, Kyoto, and internationally.The Practice and the Woman Behind ItThe Oracle Psychic has been a trusted name in Miami's spiritual community for over four decades. Today, Alexandra carries that legacy forward with a contemporary, results-driven approach that honors the depth of the practice's roots while bringing her own precision, presence, and proprietary method to every client she serves.Alexandra's gift was received early in life. Over 22 years of professional practice across multiple countries and cultures, she has developed one of the most comprehensive and precise approaches to spiritual guidance available today.Her clientele spans individuals from all walks of life: entrepreneurs, executives, artists, philanthropists, and people navigating the quiet crossroads that never make it into a conversation with anyone else.A Legacy That Goes Beyond a Single GenerationThe Oracle Psychic is not simply a business. It is the continuation of a multi-generational spiritual legacy, built on the belief that every person carries an untapped potential that the right guidance can bring forward.That belief shapes every session Alexandra offers. Whether a client comes seeking clarity in a relationship, direction in their career, or a deeper understanding of who they are at their core, the goal is always the same: to help them gain honest, actionable insight and move forward with confidence.The practice draws on a broad range of intuitive and spiritual tools , including tarot card readings, palm readings, ESP psychic readings, astrology charts, chakra alignments, energy cleanses, past life regression, and life coaching. Sessions are tailored to each client's needs, and every consultation is held in strict confidence.The Oracle Code, Alexandra's Signature MethodAlexandra's approach is built on a proprietary three-pillar system she calls the Oracle Code, a method that combines psychic diagnosis, energetic clearing, and life elevation into one complete process. Drawing on clairvoyance, claircognizance, and clairsentience simultaneously, Alexandra reads a client's complete energetic blueprint before a single word is spoken. She then identifies the ancestral and personal patterns blocking their highest life in love, finances, purpose, and power, and works to remove them at the root. The result is not a temporary shift but a deep and lasting transformation.Who Seeks Out The Oracle Psychic?Clients who seek Alexandra's guidance come from remarkably diverse backgrounds. Her clientele includes people navigating major life transitions, business owners facing high-stakes decisions, couples working through relationship challenges, high-achieving individuals who feel spiritually disconnected from their success, and those searching for direction, clarity, and a deeper sense of purpose.South Florida's entrepreneurial and multicultural community makes Miami a natural home for this kind of work. For many clients, a session with Alexandra fills a gap that conventional coaching or therapy simply cannot: the space to explore what is deeply personal, energetic, and ancestral in nature.Where and How to ConnectThe Oracle Psychic serves clients in person across multiple Miami locations including Coral Gables, Dadeland, Coconut Grove, Doral, Biscayne, and Homestead. Sessions are also available by phone and video for clients across the United States and internationally.To better serve a diverse and global clientele, Alexandra offers consultations in English, Russian, and Italian.Book a SessionWhether you are facing a crossroads, searching for clarity, or ready to reconnect with your deeper purpose, Alexandra is available to new clients seeking psychic readings, ancestral clearing, energy healing, and life coaching support.To book a session or learn more, visit oraclepsychic.com or call (305) 608-5752. In-person appointments are available across Miami. Phone and video sessions are open to clients worldwide.The Oracle Psychic offers psychic readings, tarot, palm readings, astrology, ESP sessions, chakra alignments, energy healing, past life regression, ancestral clearing, and life coaching to clients in Miami, Florida and worldwide. All sessions are private and confidential.

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