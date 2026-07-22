Two Survivors of One of the World's Rarest Cancers Are Leading a National Movement to Change Its Future

NEW BOSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most people, adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a cancer they've never heard of. Affecting approximately one in one million people, it is among the rarest and most aggressive cancers in the world.For Hope Law and Melinda Nelson, it became personal.Rather than allowing their diagnoses to define them, the two survivors transformed their experiences into action by founding the Adrenal Cure Collective, a national nonprofit dedicated exclusively to funding adrenocortical carcinoma research, supporting patients and families, and bringing together the world's leading experts to accelerate progress against this devastating disease.On July 25, the organization will host the Zebra Run 5K at Willow Metropark in New Boston, Michigan. More than a community race, the event serves as a national gathering of patients, caregivers, advocates, researchers, and physicians united by a single purpose: advancing research and creating hope for families facing ACC.Among the distinguished guests are Dr. Jaydira Del Rivero, an internationally recognized physician-scientist and researcher specializing in adrenocortical carcinoma at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Dr. Gary Hammer, a world-renowned physician-scientist and adrenocortical carcinoma researcher from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center. Their participation reflects the Adrenal Cure Collective's commitment to fostering collaboration between the scientific community and the patients whose lives depend on continued research."When you're diagnosed with a one-in-a-million cancer, you quickly learn how much every research breakthrough matters," said Hope Law, Founder and President of the Adrenal Cure Collective. "We created this organization because patients cannot afford to wait. Every dollar we raise, every conversation we start, and every partnership we build is about creating a better future for the next person who hears the words, 'You have ACC.'"Melinda Nelson, Vice President of the Adrenal Cure Collective, said the organization's mission extends beyond fundraising."We're building a community where patients, families, physicians, and researchers work together. Progress happens when people come together with a shared purpose, and that's exactly what this event represents."ACC remains one of the least common cancers, leaving many patients with limited treatment options and few opportunities to connect with others who understand their journey.At a time when the future of medical research feels increasingly uncertain, the Adrenal Cure Collective is choosing action over fear. Through community-driven fundraising and national collaboration, the organization is helping ensure that lifesaving research continues to move forward.One hundred percent of the funds raised through the Zebra Run 5K—and every Adrenal Cure Collective fundraising event—are dedicated directly to adrenocortical carcinoma research. Every donation supports the scientists working to discover better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.The Zebra Run 5K welcomes runners, walkers, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and supporters from across the country. Participants may join in person in Michigan or virtually from anywhere in the world.For race registration, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more, visit www.adrenalcurecollective.org About the Adrenal Cure CollectiveThe Adrenal Cure Collective is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to funding research for adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC). Founded by ACC survivors Hope Law and Melinda Nelson, the organization invests directly in research, supports patients and families, raises awareness, and works to connect the world's leading physicians and researchers with the community they serve.

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