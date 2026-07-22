Hazen Law Group Attorney Marielle F. Hazen to Lead Legislative “Year in Review” at 29th Annual Elder Law Institute

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Hazen Law Group announced that founding attorney Marielle F. Hazen, Esq., CELA, will present a legislative and case law update at the 29th Annual Elder Law Institute, a two-day, in-person conference focusing on the legal, financial, and practical issues older adults currently face. The session, “The Year in Review,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 10 AM EST.

The session will survey significant statutory and regulatory developments, as well as key decisions from the past year, with an emphasis on how recent changes may affect long-term care planning, public benefits, and the rights of aging and disabled individuals. Attendees can expect an analysis designed to help practitioners adjust strategies in areas such as Medicaid eligibility, Medicare coverage disputes and appeals, estate and incapacity planning, and guardianship. The event also emphasizes in-person dialogue among practitioners, with time set aside for questions, case studies, and an informal discussion.

Marielle F. Hazen is the founder of Hazen Law Group in Harrisburg, a firm that focuses on elder and special needs planning law, estate planning, tax planning, estate administration, and agricultural law. She is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Hazen currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and as co-chair of its Federal Advocacy Committee. She is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and was a founding member and past president of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys. She is also a past chair of the Elder Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and a past president of the Special Needs Alliance, a national nonprofit organization of attorneys focused on planning for individuals with disabilities.

For Hazen Law Group, participation in the Elder Law Institute reflects the firm’s ongoing involvement in statewide and national conversations about aging, disability and the law. Through programs such as the “Year in Review,” the Institute seeks to equip attorneys with the information needed to advise clients amid an increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape.

Hazen Law Group’s elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and agri-business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it’s protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332

https://www.hazenlawgroup.com/

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