Gift of Hope Community Foundation Presents 2026 Life Changer Awards

The Gift of Hope Community Foundation honored Dan and Lisa Richardson and NORA at the 4th Annual Gift of Hope Community Foundation Golf Outing.

The Richardson Family and NORA embody the compassion, commitment and spirit of service these awards were established to recognize and celebrate.” — Audrena Spence, Executive Director of the Community Foundation

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gift of Hope Community Foundation presented its 2026 Life Changer Awards to Dan and Lisa Richardson and Northwest Organ Recovery Alliance (NORA) today at the 4th Annual Gift of Hope Community Foundation Golf Outing held in Woodridge, Illinois.

Established in 2018, the Gift of Hope Community Foundation raises funds to support Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network’s mission to save and enhance lives through organ and tissue donation. The Community Foundation’s annual awards recognize individuals, families and organizations whose dedication, leadership and service inspire others while advancing the mission of donation and transplantation.

The Richardson Family of Aurora, Illinois, received the honor in the Compassionate Service category, which recognizes exceptional commitment to supporting donor families, transplant recipients and the broader donation community. The Richardson Family was selected for their unwavering generosity and dedication to honoring the gift of life. In 2007, after their 7-year-old son Dylan was fatally injured in a car accident, the Richardsons made the courageous and giving decision to donate his organs. Through their efforts, they have helped raise awareness about organ and tissue donation and provided comfort and encouragement to countless families navigating their own donation journeys.

NORA, headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois, received the Outstanding Teams Award that acknowledges organizations whose collaborative efforts advance donation awareness, education and community engagement. NORA was honored for its outstanding teamwork, commitment to advocacy and meaningful contributions to strengthening support for donation and transplantation throughout the region.

"The Richardson Family and NORA embody the compassion, commitment and spirit of service these awards were established to recognize and celebrate," said Audrena Spence, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. "Dan and Lisa's commitment to honoring the gift of life and supporting donor families, alongside NORA's essential role in providing the transportation services that make organ and tissue donation possible, have made a profound impact on the donation and transplantation community. Together, they inspire others and help advance our life-saving mission."

The annual Gift of Hope Community Foundation Golf Outing brings together community leaders, healthcare partners, donor families, transplant recipients and advocates to celebrate compassionate service and raise funds that support education, outreach and donation awareness efforts across the region.

Several organizations sponsored the 4th Annual Golf Outing, helping to save lives through organ and tissue donation and bring hope, healing and second chances to Illinois and northwest Indiana communities. This includes presenting sponsor CompuMed, Inc. and our leading sponsors Marsh McLennan Agency, NORA, Organ Recovery Systems, Global Transplant Solutions, Solvita, and Northern Trust.

To learn more about the Gift of Hope Community Foundation or to support its mission, please visit giftofhope.org/give.

About Gift of Hope Community Foundation

Established in 2018, the Gift of Hope Community Foundation raises funds to support Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network’s mission and programs, to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation. Learn more about the Foundation at giftofhope.org/give.

About Gift of Hope

Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is the nonprofit organ procurement organization (OPO) that coordinates organ and tissue donation and provides public education on donation in Illinois and northwest Indiana. As one of 55 OPOs that make up the nation’s organ donation system, Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals and serves 12 million people in its donation service area. Since 1986, its work has saved the lives of more than 30,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of tissue transplant recipients. For more information, visit giftofhope.org.

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