SLED Charges Richland County Man with Insurance Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jacob Nathaniel Lockhart, 38, with three counts of Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $10,000 or More and Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value More Than $2,000, but Less Than $10,000 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Lockhart was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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