Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,933 in the last 365 days.

SLED Charges Richland County Man with Insurance Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jacob Nathaniel Lockhart, 38, with three counts of Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $10,000 or More and Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value More Than $2,000, but Less Than $10,000 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Lockhart was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

###

For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

View full news release PDF.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SLED Charges Richland County Man with Insurance Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.