San Diego Company Partners with Ukrainian Pickleball Federation to Launch Freedom Fighter Paddle That Gives Back

Freedom Fighter Paddles bearing the inscription "Борітеся – поборете!" (Fight and you shall overcome) displayed on a Ukrainian Pickleball Federation rack at the First Ukrainian Veterans Pickleball Championship, Kyiv, April 2026. The paddle design was crea An aerial view of the First Ukrainian Veterans Pickleball Championship in Kyiv, April 2026, showing multiple regulation pickleball courts filled with over 100 combat veterans from 20 regions across Ukraine, organized by the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation Two Freedom Fighter Paddles by Anywhere Pickleball rest on an outdoor pickleball court: the UPF co-branded edition (yellow edge guard, blue grip) and the standard U.S, edition (red edge guard, gray grip). Both feature 1700 raw carbon fiber construction, t

Official paddle of Ukraine's first veterans pickleball championship. Buy one, gift one to a Ukrainian player.

We've been UPF's first American partner since June 2025. We know how valuable and vulnerable freedom is.” — Angus Wong, Founder, Anywhere Pickleball

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 1, 2026. Anywhere Pickleball , a San Diego-based pickleball company, has launched the Freedom Fighter Paddle in partnership with the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF), the official governing body for pickleball in Ukraine and the 60th member of the Global Pickleball Federation.The paddle carries the colors of the Ukrainian flag and two national symbols: the Leleka (white stork, a Ukrainian emblem of hope and return) combined with the Tryzub (Ukraine's golden trident). The face of the paddle includes a line from national poet Taras Shevchenko: "Boritesya – poborete!" (Fight and you shall overcome). The design was created by Ukrainian artists Dasha Volkova and Andrii Voloshyn, based in the Netherlands.The paddle is USA Pickleball approved and built for competitive play.Anywhere Pickleball has been the UPF's first American strategic partner since June 2025. In that role, the company co-sponsored the First Ukrainian Veterans Pickleball Championship, held March 31 to April 5, 2026, in Kyiv. One hundred four combat veterans from 20 regions competed. The Freedom Fighter Paddle was the official paddle of the championship and was presented as a special award to the tournament's Fantastic Team recipients, two combat amputees from the Sumy region who won bronze together."We've been UPF's first American partner since June 2025," said Angus Wong, founder of Anywhere Pickleball. "We know how valuable and vulnerable freedom is."Every Freedom Fighter Paddle purchase is structured around a Gift 1, Get 1 model. Buyers receive a paddle. An identical paddle is sent to a player in Ukraine through the UPF. Corporate buyers can purchase paddles in bulk for team gifting, client recognition, or CSR programs, with matching donations deployed to Ukrainian players through the same model."This is a vital step for the development of pickleball in Ukraine," said Volodymyr Svirskii, president of the UPF. "It inspires, unites, and gives faith in one's own achievements.""Pickleball is one of many ways to support those who have sustained life-altering injuries on their path to a dignified, full life," said Anna Glotova, UPF co-founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships. "Together, we believe in the power of sport to inspire, heal, and connect people across borders."The Freedom Fighter Paddle is available at freedomfighterpaddle.com. Corporate inquiries: info@anywherepickleball.com.About Anywhere Pickleball: Anywhere Pickleball is a San Diego-based pickleball company and the official strategic partner of the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation. anywherepickleball.com | freedomfighterpaddle.comAbout the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF): The UPF is the 60th member of the Global Pickleball Federation, founded in 2024. pickleballukraine.net###

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