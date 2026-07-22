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Richmond felon sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms and mail theft

Quavon William Smith, 40, of Richmond, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and mail theft.

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Richmond felon sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms and mail theft

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