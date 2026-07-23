USA Firmware Celebrates 15 Years of Trusted Engineering Partnerships

USA Firmware - Embedded Systems & Software

USA Firmware has spent the last 15 years helping organizations solve complex engineering challenges is a trusted long-term engineering partner to customers.

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Firmware is celebrating its 15th anniversary, marking fifteen years of helping organizations solve complex engineering challenges while becoming a trusted long-term engineering partner to customers across a wide range of industries.Founded in 2011 by Bob Scaccia , USA Firmware has evolved from a specialized firmware engineering company into a multidisciplinary Embedded Systems & Software Design Consultancy, providing engineering expertise throughout the entire lifecycle of electronic products and software systems.Over the past fifteen years, the company has partnered with more than 170 customers ranging from individual inventors and startups to globally recognized manufacturers, product companies, engineering organizations, and design firms. Whether developing new products, modernizing existing technologies, solving complex engineering challenges, or providing long-term sustaining engineering, USA Firmware's mission has remained consistent: helping customers achieve successful engineering outcomes."Fifteen years is an important milestone, but it represents something much more meaningful than longevity," said Bob Scaccia, Founder and CEO of USA Firmware. "It reflects the confidence our customers have placed in us over many years. We've learned that great engineering is about more than technical expertise. It begins with listening carefully, understanding the real problem, communicating honestly, and earning trust through every engagement. Our goal has never been simply to complete projects—it has been to become the kind of engineering partner organizations can rely on throughout the life of their products and businesses."Throughout its history, USA Firmware has supported customers in many different ways. Some engage the company to transform new ideas into commercial products. Others seek specialized expertise to complement their internal engineering teams, modernize legacy products, resolve difficult technical challenges, or provide additional engineering capacity. Whether contributing a single engineering discipline or leading a complete multidisciplinary development effort, the company's commitment remains the same: delivering practical engineering solutions that create lasting value.Under the leadership of President Michael A. Kress, USA Firmware continues to invest in its engineering capabilities, project delivery systems, and organizational excellence."Engineering continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, and our responsibility is to evolve with it," said Kress. "We continually invest in our people, our processes, and our capabilities so that our customers can depend on us—not just for today's projects, but as a trusted engineering partner for many years to come."As it begins its next chapter, USA Firmware remains committed to building an enduring engineering institution founded on technical excellence, sound engineering judgment, continuous improvement, and responsible stewardship. Guided by its Engineering First philosophy, the company will continue investing in the people, systems, and capabilities that enable customers to innovate with confidence for years to come.About USA FirmwareUSA Firmware is an Embedded Systems & Software Design Consultancy headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio.Since 2011, the company has partnered with manufacturers, engineering organizations, product companies, startups, and inventors to explore, architect, engineer, develop, modernize, and sustain electronic products and software systems. With more than 170 customers served, USA Firmware combines deep technical expertise with a long-term commitment to helping customers reduce technical risk, accelerate innovation, and build successful products.

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