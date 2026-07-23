Championing Small Business: Arklavo Reaches 13,000 Served, Emerging as a Leading US Custom Branded Apparel Company

Arklavo's no-minimum custom branded apparel, from polos to tote bags, bucket hats and aprons, shown with placeholder logos as the company passes 13,000 US businesses served. No-minimum custom branded apparel and accessories from Arklavo, including a t-shirt, hoodie, cap and insulated tumbler, each ready for a company logo. A custom branded polo shirt from Arklavo with a Your Design Here placeholder, marking where a business logo is added, with no minimum order.

Arklavo, a US-based custom branded apparel company, is quickly becoming a leading name in the industry after serving more than 13,000 US businesses.

Every business deserves to look as professional as the biggest name in its field, no matter its size. That belief built Arklavo, and 13,000 companies later, it still drives everything we do.” — Conor Smart

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arklavo, a United States custom branded apparel company, has passed 13,000 US businesses served. The company provides custom branded apparel with no minimum order, aimed at small and growing businesses. The milestone comes as US small-business formation holds near record highs, with more than 5.6 million new business applications filed in 2025, according to U.S. Census Bureau data."Small businesses are the backbone of this country," said Conor Smart, Managing Director of Arklavo. "For years, the apparel industry was built around big orders. That left smaller teams paying more and waiting longer. We built Arklavo to change it. A five-person team should be able to look as professional as a five-hundred-person company."A No-Minimum Ordering ModelSmall businesses account for 99.9% of US firms, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Much of the traditional custom apparel market is built around large orders, with minimums of dozens or hundreds of pieces and multi-week lead times. Those terms can rule out smaller buyers, such as a new cafe, a two-van delivery service, or a nonprofit running a weekend fundraiser.Arklavo accepts orders of a single piece or several thousand, with production measured in days. Orders ship in two days, and shipping is free on orders over $150. A customer can order four aprons one month and a single replacement polo the next."Our goal is to become the most trusted name in custom branded apparel for American businesses," Smart said. "Reaching 13,000 companies tells us something simple. When you build for small business first, small business shows up."A Self-Funded, Technology-Driven OperationArklavo was founded in 2023 and has not taken outside investment. The company attributes its no-minimum model to efficient, technology-driven operations that make small and large orders viable on the same terms. A first-time buyer and an established multi-location brand order under the same pricing.Its customers span corporate offices, healthcare practices, restaurants and cafes, schools and sports clubs, trades and delivery services, and independent retailers, in the United States and internationally."A matching, well-made set of branded apparel tells a customer that a business takes itself seriously," Smart said. "That used to require a big-company budget. We think every small business deserves it, not only the ones that can buy in bulk."OutlookArklavo reports that demand for accessible custom branded apparel continues to grow as small-business formation stays above pre-pandemic levels. The company offers free design help and a no-obligation quote before any order."We are just getting started," Conor said. "Our mission is simple: to stand behind small business, and to become America's most trusted custom branded apparel company for teams of every size."About ArklavoArklavo is a United States custom branded apparel company founded in 2023. The self-funded, technology-driven company provides no-minimum custom apparel for businesses of every size, including polos, tees, hoodies, hats, aprons, jackets, and workwear, with free design help and a no-obligation quote before any order. Arklavo has served more than 13,000 businesses across corporate, healthcare, hospitality, education, sports, trades, and retail. Orders ship in two days, with free shipping on orders over $150, in the United States and internationally.

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