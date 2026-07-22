Now We Know Why Sarah Stevens Won’t Give Up Harvey West’s Money

Sarah Stevens knows that her support from convicted child predator Harvey West is a problem for her campaign. She went so far as to lie and say she didn’t know him, despite proof showing otherwise. But despite all that, she stubbornly refuses to give up the major donation she raised from him. And now we know why; she cannot afford to run a campaign without support from sexual predators and powerful political insiders.

Sarah Stevens’ second quarter fundraising numbers were just released, and they are abysmal. She raised just $90,559 while spending $50,204, meaning she ends the four-and-a-half month fundraising period just $40,000 better than where she started. In the same period, Justice Anita Earls raised more than 20 times as much as Stevens and enters the final stretch of the campaign with $3,531,156 cash on hand compared to Stevens’ $257,501.

“Sarah Stevens is running for Supreme Court to extend her career of protecting the powerful, including sexual predators like Harvey West. That’s why they’re the biggest donors to her campaign, and why she won’t give up their dirty donations. As grassroots supporters across the political spectrum rally around Justice Earls, expect Sarah Stevens to look to the worst of the worst to jump in and bail out her flailing campaign at the last minute,” said NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton.