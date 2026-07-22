Long-Awaited Trader Joe's Grocery Store and Senior Living Community Proposed for Frisco

Location map and conceptual site plan of the proposed Main Majestic development at the southwest corner of Main Street and Majestic Gardens in Frisco, Texas. Residents enjoy outdoor gathering spaces and an active lifestyle envisioned as part of the proposed Main Majestic senior living community in Frisco, Texas.

After Years of Community Collaboration, Project Reflects Extensive Input from Residents, City Staff, and Local Stakeholders

The community's feedback helped shape a project that we believe will be a positive addition to Frisco for decades to come.” — Travis Thompson

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over two years of planning, collaboration, and refinement, a proposed development featuring a Trader Joe's Grocery Store and a thoughtfully designed senior living community at the southwest corner of Main Street and Majestic Gardens, is moving forward for P&Z Consideration on July 28th.The project represents the culmination of extensive engagement with residents, City staff, Traffic and Engineering departments, neighboring property owners, and community stakeholders. Throughout the process, the development team has worked diligently to address concerns, incorporate feedback, and create a project that reflects the values and long-term vision of the Frisco community."We started this journey with the idea to create a project that would not only be viable for us but would also provide meaningful benefits to Frisco residents without overwhelming the neighborhood," said Travis Thompson. "What began as a vision has evolved through countless revisions and conversations into a plan that is stronger because of the community's input."The development combines two uses that residents have repeatedly identified as community priorities: a highly requested Trader Joe's Grocery Store and a low-impact senior living community designed to serve Frisco's growing population of older adults who wish to remain active, independent, and connected to the community they call home.Over the last two years, the project has undergone numerous modifications and enhancements, including:Increased parking to better serve residents and visitors;Expanded Open Space;Enhanced landscaping and streetscape improvements along Majestic Gardens;Architectural refinements designed to improve the appearance and character of the development;Significant revisions based on feedback from City staff, residents, and surrounding stakeholders;Perhaps most importantly, the project team has devoted substantial time and resources to addressing traffic concerns, which consistently emerged as the primary topic during community discussions.In partnership with the City's Traffic Department, the development team completed extensive traffic analyses and worked collaboratively to identify opportunities to improve traffic operations in the area. The resulting plan includes improvements intended to enhance traffic flow along Majestic Gardens, particularly during peak school-related traffic periods.In addition, traffic studies indicate that the proposed development is expected to generate less traffic than other uses currently permitted on the property under existing zoning regulations."Traffic was the issue we heard most often, and we took that feedback seriously," Mr. Thompson said. "Rather than simply meeting minimum requirements, we worked alongside City staff to identify solutions that improve conditions and create a better experience for residents, visitors, and neighbors."The development team also expressed gratitude for the professionalism and dedication of Frisco City staff throughout the review process."Every meaningful improvement to this project reflects the collaborative efforts of planners, engineers, architects, elected officials, community members, and City staff who shared a commitment to getting this right," Mr. Thompson added. "While it has been a long journey, the process ultimately produced a better project."Representatives of Trader Joe's have remained engaged throughout the entitlement process and continue to work with the development team toward bringing the specialty grocery retailer to Frisco.For many residents, the project represents the opportunity to bring a long-requested grocery option to the community while also providing housing choices that allow older adults to remain near family, friends, churches, and community organizations they have supported for years.As the project advances through the public review process, the development team respectfully asks residents and community leaders to consider the years of collaboration, the substantial project enhancements, and the long-term benefits the development will bring to Frisco."We are grateful to every resident, neighborhood representative, community organization, City staff member, and elected official who took the time to share their thoughts and ideas," Mr. Thompson said. "Their feedback helped shape a project that we believe will be a positive addition to Frisco for decades to come."Project HighlightsProposed Trader Joe's Grocery StoreSenior living community designed for active, independent older adultsNearly three years of planning, public outreach, and project refinementExtensive coordination with City departments and local stakeholdersTraffic improvements designed to enhance circulation along Majestic GardensExpected traffic generation lower than several uses currently permitted on the siteSignificant architectural, landscaping, parking, and accessibility enhancements resulting from community feedback

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.