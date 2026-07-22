NEW ON WITN: DC Insider Michael Whatley’s Lies on Harvey West Are Once Again Exposed

New reporting from WITN is exposing DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley for lying about repeatedly appointing Harvey West, a convicted child sex predator, to NCGOP leadership.

WITN: “Whatley told WITN’s Hailey Hollinger at an event in June that he did not appoint West.

So, what’s the truth?

While West would not agree to interview with WITN, he did send his resume which details his involvement in the NCGOP. It shows he’s spent a lot of time on the plan of organization committee, including in 2021.

Michael Whatley was chairman at that time.

According to the plan of organization committee rules, the chairman appoints all members, which would mean Whatley appointed West to that position.”

Whatley has been caught lying and dodging questions on his appointment of West for months. West has admitted he was open with NCGOP leadership about his criminal past, which includes serving six years in prison for sexually abusing three minors.

Read More:

WITN: WITN First Alert Investigates: What is Michael Whatley’s connection to sex offender Harvey West Jr.

WITN Web Team | July 21, 2026

That heightened focus has recently drawn attention to Whatley’s connection to a former Washington police officer who pled guilty in Beaufort County back in 2000 to indecent liberties with a child.

On his Facebook page, West has posted a picture of himself with Whatley.

Our WITN First Alert Investigates Team wanted to find out exactly how these two men’s paths have crossed—as Whatley told WITN’s Hailey Hollinger at an event in June that he did not appoint West.

While West would not agree to interview with WITN, he did send his resume which details his involvement in the NCGOP. It shows he’s spent a lot of time on the plan of organization committee, including in 2021.

Michael Whatley was chairman at that time.

According to the plan of organization committee rules, the chairman appoints all members, which would mean Whatley appointed West to that position.

Just last month, the NCGOP’s Plan of Organization committee passed a resolution specifically banning anyone convicted of a felony involving a crime of violence, sexual abuse or child abuse from being appointed to or holding a party office.

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