Turner & Rasch LLP Attorneys Recognized Among Arkansas's Rising Legal Leaders

Turner & Rasch LLP is a woman-owned law firm located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Sydney Rasch (left) and Presley Turner, managing partners of Turner & Rasch LLP, were recognized among Arkansas Money & Politics' 2026 Dynamic Duos. Photo by Lori Sparkman. Presley Turner, managing partner of Turner & Rasch LLP, was recognized among Arkansas Money & Politics' 2026 Dynamic Duos. Photo by Lori Sparkman. Sydney Rasch, managing partner of Turner & Rasch LLP, was recognized among Arkansas Money & Politics' 2026 Dynamic Duos. Photo by Lori Sparkman. Turner & Rasch LLP founding attorneys Sydney Rasch (left) and Presley Turner at the firm's Little Rock office following its opening in 2021.

The Little Rock family law firm continues its growth while earning recognition for the leadership and partnership of its founding attorneys.

Presley and I built this firm with the goal of providing compassionate, thoughtful representation during some of life's most difficult moments.” — Sydney Rasch

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner & Rasch LLP, a family law firm dedicated to guiding Arkansas families through life's most challenging legal matters, is proud to announce that founding attorneys Sydney Rasch and Presley Turner have been recognized as one of Arkansas Money & Politics' 2026 Dynamic Duos. The annual recognition honors outstanding professional partnerships across Arkansas that demonstrate exceptional leadership, collaboration, and impact within their industries.

The recognition reflects Turner and Rasch's shared commitment to providing compassionate, knowledgeable, and effective legal representation while building a client-centered practice that has earned the trust of families throughout Arkansas since the firm's founding in 2021.

“It's incredibly meaningful to know that the work we're doing is making a positive impact on the families and communities we serve," said Sydney Rasch, Managing Partner of Turner & Rasch LLP. "Presley and I built this firm with the goal of providing compassionate, thoughtful representation during some of life's most difficult moments. To receive this recognition is an honor, but it's also a reflection of the dedication of our entire team. Every member of our firm is committed to serving our clients with integrity, empathy, and excellence, and I'm grateful to work alongside them every day."

Since opening its doors, Turner & Rasch LLP has grown steadily into a multi-attorney firm supported by a dedicated staff serving clients throughout Arkansas. The firm is widely known for its family law practice, offering representation in divorce, child custody, adoption, guardianship, and other domestic relations matters.

For more information about Turner & Rasch LLP and its legal services, visit the firm's website or contact the office directly.

Follow on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/turnerandraschattorneys

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning PR

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Turner & Rasch, Attorneys at Law: Turner & Rasch LLP is a distinguished woman-owned law firm located in the heart of downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. Established by legal partners Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, and Sydney Rasch, Esq., this dynamic firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation and advocacy for their clients in a range of practice areas including family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation and more.

With a robust background in social work and law, Presley Turner brings a unique blend of expertise to the firm. As a licensed attorney and social worker in Arkansas, she leverages her deep understanding of family dynamics and social welfare to effectively serve her clients. Her dedication to public service and commitment to advocating for the rights of individuals and families are evident in her extensive professional achievements and involvement in the legal community.

Sydney Rasch brings a creative perspective to the practice of law, having earned her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art before pursuing her Juris Doctor. Her artistic sensibility informs her approach to legal challenges, allowing her to navigate complex legal issues with a distinct and innovative mindset. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for the law make her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clientele.

Together, Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch have built a law firm that embodies integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to their clients. Their collective expertise, combined with their shared vision for justice and equity, drives the firm's mission to provide personalized, effective legal solutions while striving to create positive change within their community. Turner & Rasch LLP stands as a testament to the powerful impact of women in the legal profession and remains a beacon of unwavering support and advocacy for those in need. Follow Turner & Rasch on Instagram at @turnerandrasch.

About Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA: Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, is a legal and social work professional dedicated to advocating for the well-being of individuals and families. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) from the University of Arkansas in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) from UA Little Rock in 2019 and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law in 2019. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and also holds a social work license in the state. As an Attorney ad Litem and a devoted Parent Counsel specializing in dependency-neglect cases within the 15th Judicial District, Presley brings her unique blend of legal and social work expertise to her practice.

A proud member of the legal community, Presley is actively involved in the Arkansas Bar Association, the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers, and the Pulaski County Bar Association. Additionally, she holds a distinct position as a certified trauma specialist and has taken on the role of Founder of the Center for Advocacy and Awareness, an organization committed to educating attorneys and professionals on trauma-related matters. Presley's dedication to public service is evidenced by her numerous accolades, including the Dean’s Certificate of Distinguished Public Service, the Certificate of Public Service, and her role as Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service during her time in law school. She continues to contribute to the legal field by hosting continuing legal education courses on emotional abuse and trauma.

In her legal practice, Presley focuses on various areas, including family law, child custody and support, divorce, child welfare law, child maltreatment, domestic violence law, dependency-neglect law, and guardianship/adoption law, among others. Her commitment to advocacy has been recognized by Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite" for both 2021 and 2023, further solidifying her reputation as an esteemed professional in the legal arena. Presley's unique background and steadfast dedication to promoting justice and social welfare make her a notable presence within the legal and social work communities.

About Sydney Rasch, Esq.: Sydney Rasch, Esq. is a dedicated attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Missouri, including the Eastern and Western Districts of both states. Rasch pursued her academic aspirations with a strong focus on arts and law. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from Hendrix College in 2013, graduating cum laude. Building on her creative foundation, Sydney earned her Juris Doctor from UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law in 2019, also graduating cum laude. As a proud native of Central Arkansas and an active member of the community, Sydney has demonstrated her commitment to public service through her involvement with various local nonprofits, including Pulaski & Perry County CASA, New Leaders Council - Arkansas, Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, and North Little Rock Friends of Animals. Her dedication to supporting victims of domestic violence reflects her compassionate nature and her desire to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Sydney's impressive legal career spans practice areas such as family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation. Recognized for her contributions to the legal profession, Sydney has been featured in AY Magazine's "Best of Lawyers - Family Law," Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite," and Soirée Magazine's "Best Lawyers List - Family Law." Additionally, she was honored as Alumnus of the Year by New Leaders Council Arkansas in 2022. Sydney's multi-faceted expertise, dedication to community service, and commitment to achieving positive outcomes for her clients establish her as a standout figure in the legal field.

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