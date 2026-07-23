Game. Set. Hope: ACE Returns to the Hamptons for Annual Sunflower Benefit

ACE Programs Logo ACE Programs Sunflower Benefit Invitation (Photo Credit: ACE Programs) Henry Buhl, ACE Programs (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian)

Hamptons pickleball tournament and evening benefit honoring Henry Buhl to raise support for New Yorkers overcoming homelessness, incarceration and addiction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hamptons summer season reaches its height, ACE Programs for the Homeless hosts its annual Sunflower Benefit at Whitefield in Southampton on Saturday, July 25th, 2026. Beginning with a spirited pickleball tournament before transitioning into an evening of cocktails, dinner and live music, the event brings together philanthropists, business leaders, athletes and supporters in celebration of a mission that continues to transform lives across New York City.While the Hamptons is known for its busy summer social calendar, the ACE Sunflower Benefit distinguishes itself by pairing an atmosphere of celebration with tangible impact. Every rally on the pickleball court and every guest gathered for the evening reception helps shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, histories of incarceration or recovery from addiction, while supporting practical pathways toward economic independence through employment and workforce development.The afternoon pickleball tournament combines friendly competition with philanthropy before guests gather inside Whitefield for an elegant reception featuring cocktails, dinner and live music. Throughout the evening, supporters will celebrate the remarkable progress ACE continues to make in helping individuals rebuild their lives through stable employment, comprehensive support services and lasting community connections.For tickets and more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | FB: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsny

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