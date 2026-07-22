Westchester County Ranked Among Nation’s Top Counties for Digital Government

Published: 22 July 2026

County Earns National Recognition for Technology Leadership and Innovation

Westchester County has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading local governments for innovation and technology, earning second place in the 2026 Digital Counties Survey conducted by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties.

The annual survey recognizes counties that are using technology to strengthen government operations, improve public services and better serve residents. Westchester ranked second among counties with populations between 500,000 and 999,999, placing the County among the nation’s top-performing local governments for strategic technology leadership, cybersecurity, digital services, data management and innovation.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester County is proud to once again be recognized among the nation's digital leaders. This national recognition reflects our commitment to building a county government that is modern, secure and responsive to the people we serve. I am proud of our Department of Information Technology and every County employee whose work continues to move Westchester forward.”

Westchester County Department of Information Technology Chief Information Officer Marguerite Beirne said:

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding collaboration across County government and the dedication of our Department of Information Technology team. Innovation is most successful when it is paired with thoughtful governance, strong partnerships, and a clear focus on improving public service."

Center for Digital Government Executive Director Rob Lloyd said: "One of the clearest trends this year is that leading counties are moving beyond individual technology projects. They are connecting their investments, priorities, and building the governance, leadership, and organizational capacity needed to sustain over time. Through responsible AI, stronger data practices, and workforce investments, this year's winners are creating foundations that will help their organizations adapt and serve their communities better into the future."

Westchester County ranked second among the nation's top digital counties in the 500,000–999,999 population category:

1st - Prince William County, VA

2nd - Westchester County, NY

3rd - Utah County, UT

4th (tie) - Macomb County, MI; Polk County, FL

5th - Snohomish County, WA

6th - City of Indianapolis-Marion County, ID

7th (tie) - Cobb County, GA; New Castle County, DE

8th - County of Ventura, CA

9th - DeKalb County, GA

10th - County of DuPage, IL

The Digital Counties Survey, now in its 24th year, evaluates counties on strategic planning, cybersecurity, digital services, technology leadership, data governance, innovation and organizational performance. According to the Center for Digital Government, this year’s highest-performing counties demonstrated how sustained investments in technology, responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and strong governance can improve resident services while building resilient government operations. The recognition reinforces Westchester County’s commitment to leveraging technology to deliver efficient, secure and accessible government services for residents.