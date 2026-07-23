The Kitchen Just Got a Business Brain: TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Introduces Chef-iT™ as an On-Demand Business Acumen Resource for Restaurateurs, Executive Chefs

Every restaurant dream deserves more than passion,” Lovato said. “It deserves preparation, planning, and business discipline. Chef-iT™ was built to help bring that into the kitchen.” — George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kitchen Just Got a Business Brain: TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Introduces Chef-iT™ as an On-Demand Business Acumen Resource for Restaurateurs

The “On-Call Outdoor Chef” and star of Chasing The Flames unveils a first-to-market conversational culinary AI avatar designed to help chefs, restaurateurs, and operators make smarter business decisions before problems become expensive

Great food gets people in the door. Smart business keeps the doors open.

George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef, creator of Chef-iT™, and host of the popular television series Chasing The Flames, today announced a new focus for Chef-iT™: providing chefs, restaurateurs, general managers, and food entrepreneurs with instant access to practical business acumen through a voice-activated culinary AI avatar.

Chef-iT™ was created as a first-to-market “everything culinary” conversational AI avatar. Now, Lovato is highlighting one of its most powerful uses: helping restaurant operators ask better questions, make better decisions, and understand the business side of running a successful food operation.

For many new restaurants, the challenge is not the food. It is the business.

Restaurant owners often enter the industry with passion, recipes, talent, and a dream — but without enough training in finance, planning, menu costing, labor control, location analysis, marketing, operations, vendor management, cash flow, or long-term strategy. The result can be costly decisions made too late, with too little information.

Chef-iT™ is designed to help close that gap.

“The kitchen now has access to business assistance on demand,” said Lovato. “A lot of restaurants do not fail because the food is bad. They fail because the operator did not have the business experience, training, research, planning, or financial understanding needed before and after the doors opened.”

At the center of Chef-iT™ is Chef George, a conversational AI avatar users can speak with naturally. Restaurateurs can ask questions about food costing, menu design, pricing strategy, staffing, purchasing, inventory, customer experience, marketing ideas, expansion planning, and operational discipline — all in real time.

Lovato brings a rare combination of culinary experience and financial background to the platform. In addition to his television and culinary work, he has spent 44 years in merchant banking and corporate finance consulting, helping finance and advise entrepreneurs across multiple industries, including restaurants.

“I have financed scores of restaurants in my 44 years of merchant banking and corporate finance consulting,” Lovato said. “I always try to prepare the entrepreneur for what is ahead after the loan is closed. I make them read books, watch videos, research their market, study what works, and understand what is going to make them successful — and keep them successful — before opening the doors to their new establishment.”

Chef-iT™ brings that same philosophy into a modern, interactive platform. Instead of waiting until a problem becomes a crisis, operators can use Chef George as a daily sounding board for business questions and kitchen decisions.

Need to understand whether a menu item is profitable? Ask Chef George.

Need help thinking through labor costs, vendor pricing, prep systems, or inventory waste? Ask Chef George.

Need ideas for improving traffic, tightening operations, training staff, or planning a new concept? Ask Chef George.

“Chef-iT™ is not just about recipes,” Lovato said. “It is about helping people think like operators. It gives chefs and restaurateurs another resource in the room — one that can help them slow down, ask the right questions, and make more informed decisions.”

Chef-iT™ is especially valuable for independent restaurant owners, first-time operators, chefs moving into ownership, general managers, culinary students, food truck operators, catering companies, and serious food entrepreneurs preparing to launch or grow their businesses.

While Chef-iT™ does not replace professional legal, tax, accounting, or financial advisors, it gives restaurateurs a powerful first step: immediate access to practical questions, business concepts, planning prompts, and operational guidance designed specifically for the food world.

“Every restaurant dream deserves more than passion,” Lovato said. “It deserves preparation, planning, and business discipline. Chef-iT™ was built to help bring that into the kitchen.”

With strong momentum from recent announcements and growing interest from chefs, food influencers, media, and culinary professionals, Chef-iT™ continues to position itself as more than a cooking tool. It is becoming a kitchen companion for creativity, training, operations, and now, business acumen.

Chef-iT™ gives the modern kitchen a new voice — and gives restaurateurs a smarter way to build, manage, and protect the business behind the food.

For more information, visit ChasingTheFlames.com.

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