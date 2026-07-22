Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™ Draws 500, Raises School Supplies for 150 Local Children

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™ Draws 500, Raises School Supplies for 150 Local ChildrenFifth Annual Free Comedy Celebration Brings the Community Together While Providing Backpacks and School Shoes for 150 San Leandro StudentsMore than 500 people gathered Saturday evening at the San Leandro Tech Campus for the fifth annual Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™, where an evening of laughter resulted in something even more meaningful: enough support to provide brand-new backpacks and school shoes for 150 San Leandro children as they prepare to return to school this fall.Presented in partnership with the Davis Street Family Resource Center, the free event featured an all-star lineup of nationally acclaimed comedians, including Laurie Kilmartin, Tom Rhodes, Monique Marvez, Chris Riggins, and Don Reed, performing before a packed audience in front of the iconic Truth is Beauty sculpture.Hosted and emceed by an Official San Francisco Legend of Comedy, Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame inductee, acclaimed playwright and novelist Brian Copeland, the evening also marked Copeland’s first public appearance since undergoing emergency open-heart surgery just weeks earlier.Despite still recovering from surgery, Copeland chose to return to the stage because of his commitment to the event and the community it serves.“I wasn’t fully recovered, but there was never any question I’d be there,” Copeland said. “Comedy in the Plaza™ has become one of the highlights of San Leandro’s summer, and knowing we could help 150 local children start school with new backpacks and shoes made it impossible for me to stay home. The community has supported me throughout my career, and this was my opportunity to show up for them.”The audience responded with warmth and enthusiasm throughout the evening as Copeland emceed the two-hour show, introducing each performer and welcoming hundreds of families to one of the city’s signature summer events.“This event has always been about more than comedy,” Copeland added. “Yes, we want people to laugh. But we also want neighbors to gather, families to spend time together, and kids to know their community believes in them. Seeing 500 people come together to make that happen was incredibly moving.”The 2026 event was dedicated to the memory of former San Leandro Mayor Stephen Cassidy, whose steadfast support of the arts helped establish Comedy in the Plaza™ as a beloved annual tradition.Copeland also expressed his gratitude to presenting partner Davis Street Family Resource Center, the evening’s performers, volunteers, and sponsors—including Fremont Bank, Sons of Liberty Alehouse, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, Westlake Realty Group, and The Wild Olive Napa Valley—whose generosity made the event possible.Now in its fifth year, Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™ has grown into one of San Leandro’s premier annual community celebrations, combining nationally recognized comedy with a mission of giving back. This year’s event demonstrated that the biggest laughs of the evening were matched only by the generosity of a community committed to helping its children succeed.About Brian CopelandBrian Copeland is an Official San Francisco Legend of Comedy, a Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame inductee, acclaimed playwright, novelist, comedian, broadcaster, and producer. He is the creator of Not a Genuine Black Man, the longest-running solo show in San Francisco theatrical history, and the author of the acclaimed Topher Davis mystery series.Help support our Back-to-School Drive!You can still make a difference by donating or shopping our Amazon Wishlist . Every contribution helps provide local students with the school supplies they need for a successful school year.Media ContactBrian Copelandcopieco@me.com

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