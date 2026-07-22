IAM Union Thanks Deirdre Hamilton for Distinguished Service, Warns Against Political Interference in Labor Boards

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 — The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), which represents more than 100,000 workers across the airline and railroad industries, is thanking former National Mediation Board (NMB) Member Deirdre Hamilton for her service following her dismissal by the Trump Administration, a move made possible by a recent Supreme Court decision allowing the arbitrary removal of officials serving on independent federal labor boards.

Hamilton, a respected labor attorney and former IAM Legal Fellow, brought decades of labor law experience to the National Mediation Board, the independent federal agency responsible for administering the Railway Labor Act and helping resolve labor-management disputes in the rail and airline industries.

“Deirdre Hamilton has dedicated her career to standing up for working people, and her service on the National Mediation Board reflected that commitment every day,” said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. “As a former IAM Legal Fellow, Deirdre understands the challenges facing workers and the critical role the NMB plays in ensuring fair labor relations across the rail and airline industries. We thank her for her service and for the professionalism, integrity and expertise she brought to this important position.”

Bryant also expressed concern about the broader implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling and the removal of labor-focused appointees from independent agencies.

“The IAM Union remains deeply troubled by the Supreme Court’s decision, which overturns more than 90 years of precedent, allowing the Trump Administration to remove officials charged with protecting workers’ rights for arbitrary or unclear reasons,” said Bryant. “Independent agencies like the National Mediation Board exist to provide stability, fairness and confidence in the collective bargaining process. Their independence is essential to ensuring workers and employers alike receive fair treatment under the law.”

Before joining the NMB, Hamilton built a distinguished career in labor law and labor relations, including serving as an IAM Legal Fellow early in her career. She became one of the nation’s leading experts on the Railway Labor Act and was widely respected throughout the transportation labor community.

“Deirdre’s contributions to working people will be felt long after her service on the Board,” said Bryant. “The IAM Union is proud of her accomplishments, grateful for her service, and wishes her continued success in the years ahead. The workers of the rail and airline industries were well served by her leadership, and our nation benefits when dedicated public servants like Deirdre Hamilton are allowed to do their jobs independently and without political interference.”

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members in aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, rail, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across North America.

The post IAM Union Thanks Deirdre Hamilton for Distinguished Service, Warns Against Political Interference in Labor Boards appeared first on IAM Union.

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