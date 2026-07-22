IAM Texas State Council Charts Course for Organizing and Political Action

Nearly 100 participants, including delegates, guests, speakers, and IAM leaders from industries across the Lone Star State, gathered in Austin for the 2026 IAM Texas State Council Meeting to discuss the issues facing working families, strengthen the union’s legislative and organizing efforts, and hear from labor and political leaders committed to advancing workers’ rights.

Texas State Council President Taylor Rehmet opened the meeting by reaffirming the Council’s commitment to building worker power through organizing, political engagement, and solidarity. Rehmet also thanked delegates and the International IAM for their support during his successful campaign for the Texas State Senate. Rehmet has made history as the first rank-and-file union member elected to the Texas State Senate.

“Our strength has always come from our members standing together,” said Rehmet. “The work we do here goes beyond our own workplaces. Every conversation we have, every worker we organize, and every election we engage in helps build a stronger future for working families across Texas. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know our best work is still ahead.”

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IAM International President Brian Bryant addressed delegates on the importance of remaining politically engaged amid rising attacks on unions and working people. Bryant highlighted the IAM’s continued success in advancing pro-worker legislation, organizing new members and fighting back against corporate interests seeking to weaken workers’ rights.

“Working people cannot afford to sit on the sidelines,” said Bryant. “When we organize, vote, and stand together, we have the power to shape the future. The IAM will continue fighting for laws that protect workers, strengthen collective bargaining, and ensure every member has the opportunity to build a better life.”

IAM Resident General Vice President Jody Bennett reinforced those remarks, encouraging delegates to remain united as the labor movement faces growing challenges from powerful corporate interests.

“Corporate greed continues to threaten the livelihoods of working families, but our union has always been strongest when we stand together,” said Bennett. “The labor movement was built by ordinary people refusing to accept less than they deserve, and that spirit continues to drive the IAM today.”

Delegates also heard from several prominent leaders in the Texas labor movement, including Texas AFL-CIO President Leonard Aguilar, who stressed the importance of protecting democracy, defending all workers’ rights, and ensuring Texas remains a place where every worker has the opportunity to succeed.

“The Texas State Council continues to play a vital role in strengthening our union throughout the Southern Territory,” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin. “Whether it’s supporting our members at the bargaining table, or electing leaders who stand with working families, the dedication of our Texas delegates helps ensure the IAM remains a powerful voice for workers across the state.”

Texas State Representative and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico addressed delegates via video , thanking IAM members for their continued advocacy on behalf of working families and recognizing the union’s leadership in advancing policies that strengthen workers’ rights throughout Texas and across the country.

The meeting also featured presentations from IAM Assistant Organizing Director Juan Eldridge and IAM Assistant Political and Legislative Director Loren Almeroth, who provided updates on recent organizing campaigns, legislative victories, and the union’s ongoing efforts to grow membership and expand worker protections.

Additional remarks were delivered by:

IAM Special Assistant to the General Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Pinette

IAM Retirees and Membership Assistance Director James “Stretch” Little

IAM District 776 General Counsel Rod Tanner

Texas State Representative (D-District 49) and candidate for Governor Gina Hinojosa

Texas State Representative (D-District 47) and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin

Texas State Senator (D-District 16) and candidate for Attorney General Nathan Johnson

Texas State Senator (D-District 14) and candidate for Comptroller Sarah Eckhardt

Candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Clayton Tucker

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