ND Defense Brings Decades of Ruggedized Systems Experience to the U.S. Navy Surface Fleet

Artist's rendering of the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133). U.S. Navy photo illustration, 190506-N-DM308-001 (Released). ND Defense will manufacture the helicopter handling crane system for the vessel. ND Defense is expanding its role in U.S. Navy shipbuilding through a new contract supporting construction of the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133).

ND Defense enters U.S. Navy shipbuilding with naval aviation work aboard the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133) under an HII Ingalls award.

This award reflects what ND Defense has always done well: delivering rugged, high quality systems on the timelines our customers depend on.” — Tim George, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

WEST POINT, MS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ND Defense LLC has been awarded a contract by HII ’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to support helicopter handling crane work for the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133), an Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided missile destroyer under construction in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The award is among ND Defense’s first contracts in the maritime sector and marks the company’s entry into U.S. Navy surface combatant production.For decades, ND Defense and its predecessor organizations have built rugged, mission-critical systems for the U.S. military and allied governments, delivering tens of thousands of tactical and armored vehicles fielded around the world. The company is now applying that same manufacturing discipline, quality rigor, and on-time delivery focus to the growing maritime industrial base.The helicopter bridge crane is part of the destroyer’s aviation handling system, providing the overhead lifting capability needed to secure, maintain, and service embarked Navy helicopters in demanding at-sea conditions. The system is integral to the ship’s ability to operate its aircraft safely throughout a wide range of sea states.DDG 133 will be one of the most advanced surface combatants in the U.S. fleet. By contributing proven fabrication and quality capabilities to the program, ND Defense is helping the maritime industrial base hold to demanding production schedules and keep critical Navy shipbuilding on track.“This award reflects what ND Defense has always done well: delivering rugged, high-quality systems on the timelines our customers depend on. We built our reputation supporting the warfighter on land, and we are proud to bring that same commitment to the U.S. Navy and the maritime industrial base,” said Tim George, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ND Defense.The work will be performed at ND Defense’s West Point, Mississippi facility, drawing on the company’s in-house fabrication, welding, paint, and quality capabilities.About ND DefenseND Defense LLC is an American defense and contract manufacturer delivering rugged, mission-ready systems across land, sea, air, energy, and advanced electronics. The company builds on a defense manufacturing heritage that includes the design, production, and sustainment of tens of thousands of tactical and armored vehicles for the U.S. military and allied nations. ND Defense operates a flagship manufacturing facility in West Point, Mississippi, is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, and maintains direct sales presence across the United States, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company supports customers whose missions demand short timelines and uncompromising quality. To learn more, visit nddefense.com.About HIIHII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong.###

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