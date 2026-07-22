Firepoint Energy Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to FPTE

Firepoint Energy Rare Earth Minerals for National Defence Waste Coal Piles containing rare earth elements

Firepoint Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:FPTE)

SALTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy Inc. (now trading as FPTE), working towards becoming a national leader in critical minerals recovery and sustainable energy innovation, today announced that its common stock ticker symbol has officially changed to FPTE on the OTC Markets.

This symbol change is a step taken in connection with the company’s proposed reverse merger, in which the public company – formerly XcelPlus International Inc. – would combine with a privately held operations company also known as Firepoint Energy. The proposed merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, and there is no assurance it will be completed.

Moving to the FPTE symbol aligns our public ticker with the Firepoint Energy name as we work toward completing our reverse merger.

The private Firepoint Energy specializes in plasma gasification technology to process waste coal piles—particularly in Pennsylvania, which involves discovering rare earth elements (REEs) while converting the waste coal's remaining energy potential into synthetic fuels or power for high-demand applications such as AI data centers. Its approach is also intended to remediate environmental liabilities, support defense and high-tech industries, and contribute to sustainable aviation fuel production. These capabilities are under development and have not been demonstrated at commercial scale. The public company does not currently conduct these operations; they belong to the private company and would become part of the public company upon completion of the reverse merger. Shareholders do not need to take any action.

Existing shares will automatically reflect the new ticker symbol FPTE in brokerage accounts.

Recently the private company Firepoint Energy was mentioned by President Trump at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit in Carlisle Pennsylvania hosted by Senator McCormick.

For more information about Firepoint Energy, its technology, processes, or to sign up for investor updates, visit firepoint.energy.

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