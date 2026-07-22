Manhattan Book Group Announces Silver Win for 'Reversing Time' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Reversing Time: My Journey to a Younger Self ” by Sashi Kuppala, MD, MS, has been awarded Silver in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Silver honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:“Reversing Time” details Dr. Sashi Kuppala’s two-year-long personal journey to lower his biological age through science-based lifestyle choices. In this book, he explains why biological age matters and how exercise, nutrition, stress reduction, and targeted supplements led to measurable improvements in his biological age. Each strategy is examined honestly, including what worked, what didn’t, and why. The narrative combines medical insights with personal experience rather than abstract theories.In a structured, chapter-by-chapter journey, he walks the reader from foundational concepts to practical application. The SAFE framework of strength, alignment, flexibility, and endurance offers a practical guide to building physical health. Nutrition is explored through the lens of our relationship with food, and strategies for mending that relationship are outlined. Stress is described as a spectrum, and practical ways to prevent it from spiraling downward are discussed.Board-certified in pediatrics, neonatology, and anti-aging and regenerative medicine, Dr. Sashi Kuppala draws on years of clinical experience to provide a path to long-term health that is grounded in science, tested in real life, and focused on one outcome: reducing biological age.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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