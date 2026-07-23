Originality.ai Publishes Analysis of 1,250 Pinterest Fitness Guides

AI Generated Fitness Guides Incorrect Information

The study reports that 20.7% of guides were classified as Likely AI, rising to 28.3% among guides published from 2022 onward.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originality.ai has published a new study analyzing 1,250 fitness guides surfaced through Pinterest searches. The study reports that 259 guides, or 20.7% of the sample, were classified as Likely AI by the Originality.ai detection model.The analysis covered 25 workout and exercise keywords across three groups: exercise modalities, goal-based fitness searches and training concepts. Fifty guides were collected for each keyword after filtering the results to retain independent blog content.Results by publication periodPublication dates were available for 1,030 of the 1,250 guides. Among guides published before 2022, 9.4% were classified as Likely AI. Among guides published from 2022 onward, the rate was 28.3%.For guides dated 2024, 42.7% were classified as Likely AI. The study notes that the 2026 results cover only the first half of the year. The 220 guides without an identified publication date were excluded from the year-based comparison.Results by search categoryGoal-based fitness searches had a category-level Likely AI rate of 23%. Training concept searches had a rate of 22%, and exercise modality searches had a rate of 19%.At the individual keyword level, bodyweight workout guide and kettlebell workout guide each had 17 of 50 results classified as Likely AI, a rate of 34%.Injury prevention and progressive overload searches each had 16 of 50 results classified as Likely AI, a rate of 32%.MethodologyOriginality.ai automated Pinterest searches for 25 target keywords, including 13 exercise modality keywords, seven goal-based fitness keywords and five training concept keywords. The system collected pins in relevance order and extracted the outbound URLs and publication dates where available.The dataset was filtered to exclude retailers, activewear brands, fitness apps, interactive workout builders, affiliate redirects, social media profiles and official medical authority sites. The remaining URLs were scored through the Originality.ai detection API. A guide was classified as Likely AI when its probability score was 0.5 or higher.The study uses Likely AI to describe the output of the detection model. The classification does not establish authorship and does not mean that every statement in a classified guide is inaccurate.The complete methodology, keyword-level results and examples reviewed in the analysis are available in the full study.About Originality.aiOriginality.ai provides AI-content detection , plagiarism checking, fact checking and content-quality tools for publishers, agencies, educators and content teams. Its research program examines the use of AI-generated content across search, publishing and other information categories.

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