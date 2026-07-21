Your experience matters. Take the 2026 Military Family Lifestyle Survey

Military and Veteran families carry experiences that don’t always appear in data, but they should. From navigating post-service transitions to managing financial stability, employment, healthcare and community connection, your journey helps define what support should look like next.

If you’ve transitioned out of active duty within the last 18 to 24 months, your insights are especially valuable right now. Your experiences as you are actively navigating civilian employment, benefits systems and community reintegration offer perspectives that can directly improve support for those following the same path.

That’s why Blue Star Families invites Veteran families to participate in the 2026 Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS). Each response helps turn real-world experiences into informed action—shaping programs, partnerships and policies designed to better serve military and Veteran families.

Your voice is driving real results

The MFLS is the largest and most comprehensive survey of military and Veteran families, with more than 113,000 responses and millions of data points collected worldwide. Policymakers, federal agencies and community leaders rely on this data to understand what’s working, what’s not and where change is needed most.

Insights from MFLS participants helped influence key provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act, including:

A 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted service members (E-4 and below), benefiting approximately 500,000 service members.

Expanded child care programs, including fee assistance and competitive staff salaries.

An increase in the Basic Needs Allowance, helping address food insecurity among low-income families.

Enhanced employment support for military spouses, including expanded child care during job searches, improved professional licensure portability and the permanent establishment of the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot Program.

MFLS feedback continues to fuel progress beyond legislation. In 2024, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to adopt the 4+1 Commitment, a collaborative initiative led by Blue Star Families, Hiring Our Heroes and the Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Data from the MFLS directly impacted the development of this initiative, which was designed to help organizations adopt more military spouse-friendly employment policies.

This kind of progress happens when Veterans and their families stay engaged and visible. Continued participation in the MFLS ensures that your priorities remain front and center in national conversations and decision-making.

Take the 2026 Military Family Lifestyle Survey

Your story helps shape the future of military and Veteran family support. By taking the 2026 MFLS, you add depth to the data and direction to the solutions that follow. Take the survey and share it with other Veteran families who also want to see real change.

To participate, you must be military connected, 18 or older, have access to a device with internet and provide consent. The survey is for research purposes only and should take about 20 minutes to complete online. When you share your experiences, you can choose to enter a drawing for one of 10 $100 Amazon gift cards. If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Emily Becher at survey@bluestarfam.org.