Life after cancer: Support for the journey beyond treatment

Supporting survivors as they adjust to a new normal

Facing cancer is a journey that extends beyond treatment, with challenges that continue long after treatment ends.

For many cancer patients, completing treatment brings relief and hope. But for some Veterans, it also brings uncertainty. The appointments become less frequent, the support system changes and questions remain about what comes next.

Recognizing that need, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) launched a Cancer Survivorship Program to help Veterans navigate life after cancer treatment.

Created by Supervisory Social Worker for Oncology, Brittany Hahn, the monthly program connects cancer survivors with education, resources and, most importantly, each other.

“Just because treatment ends, it does not mean the journey is over,” Hahn shared. “Veterans continue with medical side effects, emotional concerns and questions about what comes next. We want them to know they’re not alone.”

The virtual group, launched in November 2025, brings together Veterans from across Central Florida to discuss survivorship, wellness, mental health and VA resources.

For Army Veteran Thomas Jenkins, the program has become a source of connection.

In 2020, doctors discovered cancer in his left lung. Five years later, another diagnosis led to surgery on his right lung. While treatment addressed the disease, survivorship presented a different challenge.

“You often question if you’re alone,” Jenkins shared. “Then you hear other Veterans talking about the same fears, the same pain, the same experiences. It helps you realize you’re normal.”

Finding community in shared experiences

Army Veteran Craig Cusanelli found a similar sense of connection after his cancer journey.

Cusanelli, who served in the Army from 1970 to 1973, discovered cancer after a routine follow-up appointment with his pulmonologist revealed a suspicious spot on his lung. After additional testing, he underwent surgery to remove part of his left lung and later received treatment for cancer found in his right lung.

“The journey’s been okay,” Cusanelli shared. “It really hasn’t been as painful or as mentally challenging as I anticipated.”

After joining the Cancer Survivorship Program, Cusanelli found value in hearing other Veterans share their experiences.

“I realized there were others who faced similar challenges,” Cusanelli reflected. “Everyone gained something from it day one.”

Cusanelli also credits Hahn for creating a space where Veterans feel supported.

“It takes dedication, not for yourself, but for all the Veterans,” Cusanelli said. “Knowing that she cares enough to spearhead such a program says a lot.”

Dr. Ashley Brevil, supervisory social worker for Specialty Programs, said survivorship support fills a critical gap in cancer care.

“Many people think treatment is the end of the story,” Brevil added. “What we’ve learned is that Veterans still need support, community and resources long after treatment ends.”

Hahn compares survivorship to an iceberg. While others may see a Veteran who has completed treatment, much of the struggle remains beneath the surface, with anxiety, lingering symptoms and the fear of cancer returning.

“People think you’re done with treatment, so everything must be back to normal,” Hahn explained. “But there is a new normal, and Veterans deserve support as they learn how to navigate it.”

The program has already served more than 50 Veterans and continues to grow, providing a community where survivors can learn, share and heal together.

For Veterans like Jenkins and Cusanelli, the greatest benefit is knowing they do not have to face survivorship alone.

Learn more

VA’s National Oncology Program walks shoulder to shoulder with Veterans through every step of their cancer journey.

To learn more about cancer survivorship at VA, please visit cancer.va.gov, or reach out to your VA provider at MyHealtheVet.