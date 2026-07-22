Gov. Beshear: $2.5 Million Available To Expand EV Charging Stations Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY — (July, 22, 2026) — Today, Gov. Beshear announced that $2.5 million is available to expand fast-charging electric vehicle stations across the commonwealth. Funds for the program come from $20.3 million awarded to Kentucky under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which were part of $100 million secured by then-Attorney General Beshear after filing suit against the automaker for deceiving Kentucky consumers.

“Electric vehicles are no longer the technology of the future, they’re here now,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds will help make sure families and businesses across our commonwealth never have to worry about where their next charge is coming from.”

Funding opportunities were first announced in April as part of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Rebate Program but were reserved for public commercial and general aviation airports. Now, public or private entities, like businesses, parks, government organizations or other properties can apply as long as the charging stations that are installed are available to the public.

Level 3 charging (also called DC Fast Charging) allows electric vehicles to recharge much faster than standard outlets or Level 2 chargers. Most vehicles can get an 80% charge in about 30 minutes, making them ideal for road trips and busy locations.

What’s New

Eligibility has expanded: Public and private organizations can now apply for rebates to install publicly accessible Level 3 (DC Fast Charging) EV charging stations anywhere in Kentucky.

Who Can Apply

Businesses, organizations, government or private entities in Kentucky.

Charging stations must be available for public use and meet all program requirements.

Note: Public and general aviation airports remain eligible and are encouraged to apply.

Funding Details

Covers up to 50% of eligible project costs.

Funding is available on a reimbursement basis following project completion and submission of all required documentation.

Applicants pay any costs above the approved rebate or for ineligible expenses.

What Costs Are Covered?

Level 3 charging equipment

Installation and electrical work

Site work directly related to charger installation

Permitting and inspections

Signage, striping, and protective bollards

Other costs listed in program guidance

General site improvements and unrelated construction are not eligible.

Important Dates

The application period will open August 1, 2026.

Projects must be operational by August 1, 2027

How to Apply

Visit the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy website for program guidance and application materials, as well as a recorded webinar that explains how to apply for funding,

Applications will be reviewed for eligibility, completeness and available funding.

Questions regarding the program may be directed to Hailey Mullins at Hailey.Mullins@ky.gov.

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