Dyna Software and Norseman Services Partner to Strengthen ServiceNow Governance for Regulated Organizations

Partnership combines Norseman’s ServiceNow consulting expertise with Dyna Software’s GuardRails platform to improve compliance, health and deployment control

ALBERTA, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyna Software , an ServiceNow Elite Build Partner specializing in AI-powered compliance governance and platform health, today announced a partnership with Norseman Services , a ServiceNow consulting firm that helps federal agencies, healthcare organizations, defense contractors and regulated commercial enterprises improve ServiceNow environments.Businesses in highly regulated industries face pressure to introduce secure business workflows while maintaining compliant, operational controls. Managing this balance requires governance practices that help organizations understand the potential effects of a platform modification before it reaches production. Through the new partnership, Dyna Software and Norseman Services will help customers better manage these changes and establish healthier, more scalable ServiceNow environments by incorporating proactive governance into development, deployment and platform modernization initiatives.“Organizations in regulated industries need to move quickly without losing control of their ServiceNow environments,” said Jeff Vosburgh, Chief Business Development Officer at Dyna Software. “Norseman Services has a strong reputation for solving complex ServiceNow challenges in environments where compliance, security and system reliability are critical. Together, we can help enterprises reduce risk and improve platform health for greater value from their ServiceNow investments.”GuardRails complements Norseman Services by embedding compliance governance directly into the ServiceNow development lifecycle. The native ServiceNow application provides real-time visibility into platform health, source code management, deployment readiness and technical debt before changes reach production. Development teams receive immediate feedback on potential issues, while platform owners gain the oversight needed to support quality, compliance and long-term scalability. By identifying problems earlier in the development process, GuardRails helps organizations reduce deployment risk without unnecessarily slowing innovation."Regulated organizations cannot treat governance as an afterthought. The environments we work in -- federal, healthcare, and defense -- all demand a platform that's as disciplined as the missions it supports,” said Gregory Yuh, Digital Transformation Leader, Norseman Services. “Our partnership with Dyna Software gives our clients a governance foundation built into how they work, not bolted on after the fact. GuardRails makes it possible to move fast and stay in control, and that's exactly the standard our clients require."Learn more about GuardRails by Dyna Software by visiting https://dynasoftwareinc.com/guardrails/ About Dyna SoftwareDyna Software Inc. helps enterprise organizations optimize and strengthen their ServiceNow ecosystems. For nearly 10 years, the company has specialized in improving ServiceNow platform resilience, establishing delivery standards, and strengthening governance as workflow volumes increase and AI accelerates development.Dyna Software’s flagship product, GuardRails, enables Global 2000 companies to mitigate risk and scale with greater confidence. By working closely with ServiceNow and its account teams, Dyna Software helps organizations such as U.S. Bank, RBC, Cisco, Banner Health, and companies in the energy sector deploy new workflows and AI-driven capabilities faster, improve time to value, and maintain greater control over their ServiceNow environments. For more information, visit www.dynasoftwareinc.com

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