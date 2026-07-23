Garage Door Parts Supplier G.A.S Hardware Expands Inventory and Upgrades Online Ordering as Contractor Demand Grows

GAS Hardware's headquarters in Hollywood, Florida. G.A.S custom cuts commercial springs to any size. A pallet of springs in G.A.S Hardware's original premium packaging.

Garage door parts distributors are investing in inventory depth and digital ordering as contractors prioritize speed and product availability.

Today’s contractors expect more from their suppliers than they did even five years ago.” — Nick Chandler, Public Relations Manager at G.A.S Hardware

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The garage door installation and repair industry has seen steady growth in recent years, fueled by ongoing residential construction, an aging housing stock, and homeowners investing in property maintenance. As demand rises, garage door contractors across the country are placing greater emphasis on working with a garage door parts supplier that can deliver dependable inventory, fast shipping, and a streamlined online ordering experience.“Today’s contractors expect more from their suppliers than they did even five years ago,” said Nick Chandler, Public Relations Manager at G.A.S Hardware. “The industry now includes an estimated 11,000 professional garage door installation businesses across the United States. Availability, speed, and a straightforward ordering experience can make the difference between completing a job today or pushing it back several days or weeks. Suppliers have had to evolve along with those expectations.”A Growing Market for Garage Door Parts and RepairIndustry estimates suggest that between 10 and 20 million garage door springs are replaced each year across residential and commercial properties. Beyond torsion springs and extension springs, components such as garage door rollers, hinges, bearings, brackets, weather seals, and electric garage door openers require routine replacement throughout the life of a garage door system. This ongoing replacement cycle continues to generate steady demand for professional technicians while reinforcing the need for reliable access to quality garage door replacement parts Expanded Inventory of Garage Door Parts and Sliding Door HardwareTo support these changing contractor expectations, G.A.S Hardware has expanded its warehouse inventory of garage door replacement parts and broadened its product selection. Alongside its core assortment of springs, rollers, and hinges, the company has widened its range of commercial hardware, sliding door replacement parts, opener accessories, and professional installation supplies. The goal is to give contractors a broader selection from a single garage door parts supplier, reducing the need to source parts from multiple distributors.A Faster E-Commerce Experience for ContractorsThe company recently completed a major upgrade to its e-commerce platform. The new G.A.S Hardware website features faster navigation, improved product search, enhanced mobile usability, and a streamlined purchasing experience designed to help contractors locate and order the garage door parts they need more efficiently — whether ordering a single replacement part or stocking inventory for dozens of jobs.Across the industry, distributors are increasingly investing in inventory availability and digital ordering tools as contractors place greater value on speed, convenience, and dependable product availability. G.A.S Hardware says its recent investments reflect this broader industry shift and its continued commitment to supporting professional installers nationwide.“Our goal isn’t simply to sell more parts,” Chandler said. “It’s to become a trusted supply partner that contractors can depend on every day, whether they’re ordering a single replacement part or stocking inventory for dozens of jobs. When our customers can find what they need quickly and get back on the job sooner, everyone benefits.”Looking ahead, G.A.S Hardware says it will continue investing in inventory, technology, and customer service as demand from professional installers grows. The company expects ongoing improvements to its product offering and digital ordering experience as part of its long-term commitment to supporting the garage door industry.About G.A.S HardwareFounded in 2005, G.A.S Hardware is a wholesale distributor of garage door and sliding door replacement parts serving professional contractors throughout the United States. The company offers a broad selection of garage door springs, torsion and extension springs, rollers, hinges, bearings, brackets, weather seals, opener accessories, and sliding door hardware. With distribution centers in Hollywood, Florida, and Fremont, California, G.A.S Hardware provides fast nationwide shipping and a modern e-commerce platform built specifically for garage door industry professionals. For more information, visit www.gashardware.com

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