MODE Aesthetics and Wellness Celebrates Two Years of Regenerative Skin Health in North Scottsdale

MODE Aesthetics and Wellness has grown from its two co-founders to five clinical providers in its first two years at the practice's Pinnacle Peak Road office in North Scottsdale, Arizona.

The provider owned North Scottsdale medspa marks its second anniversary, grown from two co-founders to five clinical providers with a 5.0 star Google rating.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MODE Aesthetics and Wellness , a provider owned medspa on North Scottsdale's Pinnacle Peak corridor , celebrates its second anniversary this July. Since opening in July 2024, the practice has grown from its two co-founders into a team of five clinical providers offering aesthetic, laser, and hormone wellness care from its Pinnacle Peak Road office, within a short drive of DC Ranch, Silverleaf, Whisper Rock, Grayhawk, Troon, Desert Ridge, and McDowell Mountain Ranch.MODE was founded by Marisa Dulin, MSN, FNP-C, a board certified family nurse practitioner and the practice's medical director, who brings more than a decade of aesthetics experience and leads its injectables and hormone wellness programs, and Heather Cyr, LME, CLT, a licensed medical esthetician and certified laser technician for more than 18 years, who holds ZO Skin Health's expert certification and leads skin health and laser care on the Sciton BBL Heroic and Moxi platforms. The two built the practice around a regenerative philosophy, treatment plans designed to strengthen skin health over time rather than pursue one-time corrections, summarized in its tagline, "Regenerative, by design.""My goal is never to do more treatment. It is to do the right treatment, at the right pace, so the skin becomes stronger, healthier, and more resilient over time," said Dulin.The approach anticipated where the field has moved. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery ranked biostimulators among its top five trends for 2026, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has identified regenerative aesthetics as a key direction for the specialty. MODE has offered collagen biostimulators such as Sculptra and Radiesse, along with PRF, since its first year, alongside neuromodulators, dermal fillers, laser treatments, medical grade facials and chemical peels, and laser hair removal.Three clinicians joined in those two years. Torey Varner, RN, is a nurse injector who trains other licensed professionals in neuromodulator technique through shadow programs in the Scottsdale aesthetic community. Sara Espinoza, LME, CLT, trained at the Obagi Skin Health Institute and completes her nursing degree in December 2026. Kirstyn Prater, DNP, AGACNP-BC, is a doctorally prepared, board certified acute care nurse practitioner with a background in neuro, trauma, and critical care medicine, advanced training through the Institute for Functional Medicine, and advanced bioidentical hormone therapy certification through WorldLink Medical; she leads the practice's functional medicine, hormone optimization, and longevity programs.That hormone expansion tracks a national shift in women's health. Prescribing of estrogen-based hormone therapy has more than doubled since 2018, according to health data company Truveta, and demand accelerated after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in late 2025 that it would remove the black box warning from menopause hormone therapies. MODE now offers bioidentical hormone therapy for women and men, pellet therapy, IV therapy, and functional medicine consultations alongside its aesthetic services, treating skin health and whole body health as connected. For North Scottsdale women navigating perimenopause and menopause, that puts clinical hormone care within minutes of home."The first two years were about earning trust one appointment at a time," said Cyr. "Patients came in for a single treatment and stayed for a long-term plan. Watching this team and this community grow around that idea has been the most rewarding part."The milestone comes in a fast moving industry. The U.S. medical spa market has eclipsed 17 billion dollars and is growing by more than 1 billion dollars per year, according to the American Med Spa Association, with roughly 1,000 new medspas opening nationwide each year. Against that churn, the independently owned North Scottsdale practice reaches its second year with a 5.0 star rating on Google, and both co-founders still treating patients daily. MODE is marking the anniversary throughout July with offerings for new and returning patients, detailed on its website.About MODE Aesthetics and WellnessMODE Aesthetics and Wellness is a medspa located at 7420 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Suite 120, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 2024 by co-owners Marisa Dulin, MSN, FNP-C, and Heather Cyr, LME, CLT, the practice offers injectables, biostimulators, laser treatments, medical grade skin care, IV therapy, and hormone wellness for women and men. More information is available at Modescottsdale.com

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