NCRA Awards and JRM Best Paper Awards Presented at NCRA 2026 Annual Educational Conference in Louisville, KY

NCRA Awards and Journal of Registry Management Best Paper Awards Presented at The National Cancer Registrars Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) acknowledged exceptional achievements and honorees at the 2026 Annual Educational Conference in Louisville, KY during the Recognition and Awards Reception, May 7, 2026. Vanessa Hoffman, MBA, ODS-C received the Distinguished Member Award and Amanda Schafranek, ODS-C received the April Fritz Outstanding New Professional Award. Established in 1987, the NCRA Awards Program highlights outstanding contributions to the cancer registry profession and the association.Distinguished Member AwardVanessa Hoffmann, MBA, ODS-CThe Distinguished Member Award honors an NCRA member for outstanding contributions to the profession, encouraging in members the desire to contribute to the development and growth of the profession and furthering public awareness of the scope and importance of the profession.Hoffmann was noted as “a transformative and deeply respected leader whose sustained service, strategic leadership, and professional excellence have had a profound and lasting impact on the cancer registry profession.” Through national and state leadership, committee service, education, mentorship, advocacy, and scholarly contribution, Hoffmann has strengthened standards of practice, elevated the visibility and value of cancer registrars, and advanced the mission of high quality cancer data.Hoffmann past and current service to NCRA includes President (2022-2023), High Level Strategic Group Liaison (2024-present), GPEC Chair and Member (2024-present), Advocacy Technology & Practice Board Director East-(2017-2021), Technical Advisory Liaison (2023-2024), CoC Surveillance Partner (2023-2024), and Education Program Chair (2016-2017). She has served on over eight committees contributing to NCRA leadership and major projects as well as mentoring. Her has also been a dedicated member of the Tumor Registrars Association of Maryland (TRAM).April Fritz Outstanding New Professional AwardAmanda Schafranek, ODS-CThe April Fritz Outstanding New Professional Award honors new NCRA members who have made a significant contribution to the cancer registry profession. The award was established to stimulate the professional growth of new registrars by recognizing early in their career the importance of their contributions. The nomination must be made within five years of the initial date of earning the ODS credential.Schafranek’s talents building trust across teams and client environments, leading with clarity, and practical innovation exemplify the skill set of an outstanding cancer registry professional. Beyond work in her own organization, she is recognized for her mentorship, outreach, and national service.Schafranek serves the professional community through NCRA involvement and has taken on volunteer responsibility as an Education Board Director, demonstrating commitment not only to personal advancement but to the profession’s growth and educational mission. She also participates in education-focused advisory work connected to cancer registry management training, reinforcing her dedication to developing future professionals and strengthening standards of practice.Journal of Registry Management (JRM) AwardsThe Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Awards were presented to the 2025 Best Paper and the 2025 Honorable Mention winners. The Best Paper is selected by a committee of reviewers who read each original article published in the JRM during the 2025 publication calendar. They used the criteria that the paper must be a significant addition to the body of knowledge dealing with medical registry work and that it deals with the theory, practice, and management of registries; professional development; and/or the collection, quality review, reporting and use of registry data. The JRM Awards were sponsored by Elekta.NCRA Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Best Paper of 2025 Award“Trends in Early-Onset and Late-Onset Colorectal Cancer by Subtype in New York State, 1976-2022”Authors: Rakkoo Chung PhD; Margaret Gates Kuliszewski, ScD; Tabassum Insaf, PhD, MPH, MBBSNCRA Journal of Registry Management (JRM) Honorable Mention 2025 Award“The Effect of Persistent Poverty on Cancer Outcomes in California”Authors: Frances B. Maguire PhD, MPH; Ani S. Movsisyan Vernon, PhD, MS, MPH; Brenda M. Hofer, MS; Arti Parikh-Patel, PhD, MPH; Theodore Wun, MD, FACP; Shehnaz K. Hussain, PhD, ScM; Theresa H. M. Keegan, PhD, MS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.