MoDOT to close westbound Interstate 64 at I-70/I-64/U.S. 61 interchange overnight July 27-30

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will close westbound Interstate 64/northbound Route 61 at the I-70/I-64/U.S. 61 interchange overnight starting Monday, July 27 to set girders for the new bridge and ramp to eastbound I-70 over westbound I-64/northbound Route 61. All work is weather permitting.

All westbound I-64/northbound Route 61 lanes will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 27-30. The westbound I-64 ramp to westbound I-70 and the eastbound I-70 to northbound Route 61 ramp will be closed during this work. Detours will be in place for westbound I-64 and northbound U.S. Route 61:

Westbound I-64 traffic will be reduced to one lane and detour to eastbound I-70 exit ramp (exit number 1B) and then continue to the eastbound I-70 exit ramp to Route A (exit number 212) to turn around and access westbound I-70.

To access northbound Route 61, motorists will take the eastbound I-70 exit ramp (exit number 1B), turn around at the Route A interchange (exit number 212), and then proceed on westbound I-70 to northbound Route 61 (exit 210B).

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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