Blooms Trade Unveils 'Blooms Cortex' to Supercharge Global Supply Chain & Agricultural Logistics

Blooms Cortex, first AI platform focused produce

Blooms introduces an AI intelligence engine designed to unify financial metrics, border logistics and commodity trading data into a conversational platform.

With Cortex, we are moving past static analytics. We are giving cross-border operators with an intelligent co-pilot that synthesizes market signals and internal data into instant operational clarity” — Francisco Mere

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooms Trade Inc., a leader in trade finance technology for the produce industry, today announced the launch of Blooms Cortex —a groundbreaking enterprise AI intelligence engine engineered to transform how cross-border trade, financial operations, and supply chain decisions are executed.

Replacing fragmented dashboards and manual reporting, Blooms Cortex acts as an intelligent operational layer, giving enterprise teams instant, natural-language access to operational data, financial metrics, and regulatory knowledge bases.

"Modern supply chains operate in high-friction environments where seconds count and data is notoriously fragmented across border points, volatile commodity markets, and back-office invoicing," said Francisco Mere CEO of Blooms Trade Inc. "With Blooms Cortex, we are moving past static analytics. We are providing cross-border operators with an intelligent cognitive co-pilot that synthesizes real-time market signals and internal data into instant operational clarity."

Next-Generation Platform Capabilities

Blooms Cortex consolidates complex supply chain datasets into a real-time, actionable intelligence layer:

Autonomous Financial & Invoice Intelligence: Connects directly to enterprise accounting infrastructure to aggregate billed amounts, outstanding balances, and tax liabilities in real time. Teams can query granular line-item data, invoice statuses, and supplier/client portfolios across custom date ranges.



Precision Produce Commodity Analytics: Delivers live and historical commodity price ranges—including absolute high/low bounds and "mostly" trading ranges where bulk volume occurs. Queries can be dynamically filtered by commodity type, variety, packaging specs, sizing, and origin.



Cross-Border Freight & Delay Telemetry: Tracks live operational bottlenecks across US-Mexico and US-Canada border crossings. Reports real-time delay times in minutes, active lane availability for Standard and FAST (Free and Secure Trade) lanes, and total port capacity limits.



Dynamic FX & Currency Analytics: Provides rapid retrieval of current and historical official USD-MXN exchange rates to mitigate FX exposure during cross-border transactions.



Enterprise RAG Knowledge Architecture:Powered by a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) system, Cortex serves as an instant knowledge base for internal policies, regional freight cost structures, buyer directories, and industry regulations such as the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).



Zero-Trust, Multi-Tenant Architecture

Engineered for enterprise security demands, Blooms Cortex is built on a zero-trust multi-tenant architecture. Client identity is authenticated via API at the start of every session, guaranteeing that all downstream database queries are securely routed strictly to isolated tenant tables—ensuring total data confidentiality.

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About Blooms Trade Inc.

Blooms Trade Inc. is a financial technology company focused on the produce industry, building the intelligent operating system for international trade and agricultural logistics for the produce industry in North America

Media Contact

Isabel Rodriguez, Head of Strategy and Finance

Blooms Trade Inc.

contact@bloomstrade.com

www.blooms.trade

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