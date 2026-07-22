Why City Light Proposed a Rate Increase

Last month, we presented our proposed 2027–2032 Strategic Plan and rate ordinance to the Seattle City Council’s Parks and City Light Committee. The plan reflects the work ahead of us to meet rising electricity demand, respond to climate impacts, and replace aging infrastructure.

The rate ordinance, adopted by City Council yesterday, includes a 9.5% rate increase in 2027 and 2028 to fund these investments. These increases will help us keep your power reliable, replace aging equipment, and meet a growing demand for electricity across our region.

We know that news like this raises questions, and you deserve clear answers. Let’s walk through the pressures behind this decision, what it means for your monthly bill, and how we plan to help those who need it.

The Pressures Behind the Proposal

For years, we worked hard to hold rates steady as our community recovered from the pandemic. But the cost of keeping your power safe and reliable has increased, and we can’t deliver dependable service without addressing that honestly.

Three main pressures are driving this proposal.

1. Inflation has raised the cost of nearly everything.

The equipment we rely on to run the grid costs far more than it used to. From 2020 to 2025, prices for electric parts and materials rose by nearly 39%. That includes some sharp jumps:

Utility poles are up more than 19%.

Transformers are up 23%.

Wire and cable are up a striking 93%.

These costs continue to climb, and our rates have not kept up.

2. Much of our infrastructure needs replacing.

To keep your lights on and ensure reliable service, we need to replace old underground electrical cables, install new transformers, overhaul the power generators at our dams, and update our technology. These upgrades help us work more efficiently, improve security, and respond faster when outages happen.

3. Demand for electricity is growing fast.

Our region is at a turning point. More residents and businesses are switching to electric vehicles and moving from fossil-fuel heating to electric alternatives. Over the next six years, we expect electricity load to grow 13% on average and 19% at winter peak, when demand is highest.

To meet that demand reliably, especially on the coldest winter days, we need to invest in new resources. This means wind, solar, and batteries, as well as firm capacity resources, which provide on-demand generation, and expanded transmission lines.

What This Means for Your Bill

We know the number that matters most to you is the one at the bottom of your bill. Here is what a typical customer can expect.

Typical residential customers: Your monthly bill would go up by about $10 in 2027, and another $10 in 2028.

Your monthly bill would go up by about $10 in 2027, and another $10 in 2028. Utility Discount Program customers: Your monthly bill would go up by about $5.

We don’t take these increases lightly. Electricity is just one of many rising costs households and businesses manage right now. That’s why we remain committed to affordability, predictable rates, and real financial support for the people who need it.

We Have Help Available

If a higher bill feels like a stretch, you have options. We offer several programs designed to make your bill more manageable.

Programs for income-eligible residential customers

Programs for all customers

Budget Billing : Pay the same set amount each billing cycle, so your costs stay predictable.

Pay the same set amount each billing cycle, so your costs stay predictable. Repayment Plans: Get up to 60 days to catch up on a past-due balance.

We also share simple energy-saving tips and customer programs to help you cut waste, use less power, and keep more money in your pocket.

Our Mission Hasn’t Changed

City Light is a municipal utility. We do not operate for profit or growth. We exist to serve you and our shared community. Every dollar we use goes toward delivering safe, reliable, and clean electricity at the best value we can provide.

The investments in our strategic plan are significant, and so is what they protect: a resilient grid, a cleaner energy future, and equitable access to affordable power for everyone we serve.