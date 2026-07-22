Landmarks Preservation Board to Consider Landmark Nomination of The McKinney Center for Community & Economic Development

Seattle Department of Neighborhood’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of The McKinney Center for Community and Economic Development (2120 S Jackson Street) at its meeting on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 3:30 PM. A copy of the Landmark Nomination can be viewed on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website.

Meeting Information

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda, which will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website approximately one week prior to the meeting. At this time, many Board members and presenters participate remotely rather than in person.

Public Comment

The public is invited to participate in the meeting and make comments regarding the nomination. You may sign up to address the Landmarks Preservation Board for up to 2 minutes on matters on this agenda. Online sign-up begins two hours before the 3:30 PM meeting start time and ends at the start of the Board meeting. Members of the public who wish to speak can either use the call-in number, the WebEx link, or they may speak in-person at the meeting’s physical location. The agenda for this meeting will be sent approximately one week prior to the meeting and will be posted on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website.

Written comments are also accepted and should be received by the Landmarks Preservation Board no later 3:30 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Written comments can be submitted:

Via email: erin.doherty@seattle.gov

Via US Mail: Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle WA 98124-4649

A landmark nomination provides a physical description of the building, object, or site, and information on its history, current and historic photos, site plans, maps, drawings, and more. To learn about the nomination and designation process and the work of the Landmarks Preservation Board, visit its website.

Since its founding in 1991, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has supported community-led projects and programs that strengthen connections, build trust, and help neighbors shape the future of Seattle together such as Neighborhood Matching Fund, P-Patch Gardening Program, Historic Preservation, and more. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Historic Preservation Program is responsible for the designation and protection of more than 400 historic structures, sites, objects, and vessels, along with eight historic districts located throughout the city.