Keri Miller, MHA, ODS, Begins Term as President of the National Cancer Registrars Association

- Keri Miller, MHA, CHDA, ODS began her presidency of the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) June 1, 2026.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexandria, VA, June 22, 2026- Keri Miller, MHA, CHDA, ODS began her presidency of the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) June 1, 2026. NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents over 7,000 cancer registry professionals and administers the ODS credential. In her role as president, Miller will represent the organization at national meetings and support its mission to engage and advance the cancer registry professional community through innovation, education, credentialling, advocacy, and alliances.Miller learned about the profession by a twist of fate. She was working both as a laboratory phlebotomist and in the Medical Records department at her facility as it was transitioning to an electronic health record system. Post-transition, Medical Records downsized and she was given a choice: work full time in the lab or move to the cancer Registry department. “At the time, I knew absolutely nothing about the profession, but I quickly realized it was everything I had been looking for,” says Miller. “Cancer registry combined data, research, education, public health, and improving patient outcomes which ended up being my health promotion dream all along”.Like many in this profession, personal connection through a loved one’s diagnosis led her to pursue the ODS credential. When her grandmother received her second breast cancer diagnosis, she wanted to learn all she could. “I wanted to understand cancer from the patient’s perspective, from the researcher’s perspective, and from the healthcare side. Watching her experience made me realize how important accurate data, research, and treatment advancements truly are.” Miller also has an associate of science degree, a bachelor’s degree in health promotion, and a master’s degree in health administration.Connection and resource development will be the focus of Miller’s presidency. She points to lack of adequate funding and knowledge of the profession as its main challenges. To that end Miller looks forward to creating resources that make education and resources more accessible for cancer registrars and those interested in joining the field. “Increasing visibility, education, and advocacy for the profession is essential for long-term growth and sustainability”, says Miller.A resident of Anchorage, Alaska; Miller enjoys outdoor adventures and exploration with her family. Her passion for high-octane activities doesn’t stop with extracurriculars; she has also been a lifeguard instructor, rescue scuba diver, and an emergency first responder.

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