Osmer Martínez Proposes Original Human Singularity as a Foundation for Liberty

Cover image for Osmer Martínez’s essay, “The Principle of Original Human Singularity: A Biological and Philosophical Foundation for Individual Liberty.” Cover of Osmer Martínez’s book, “The Manifesto of Permanent Anticommunism: No More Darkness for Humanity.”

The Venezuelan author connects human biological singularity to individual liberty and his formulation of Permanent Anticommunism.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Does Human Freedom Begin Before the State Exists?Venezuelan author Osmer Martínez proposes that the original singularity of every human being may provide a new philosophical foundation for individual libertyIf the state does not create the individual, can it legitimately claim to be the original source of individual liberty?Venezuelan author and political thinker Osmer Martínez raises this question in his recently published essay, “The Principle of Original Human Singularity : A Biological and Philosophical Foundation for Individual Liberty.”In this work, Martínez presents the Principle of Original Human Singularity, according to which every human being arises from a unique biological event that gives rise to a genetically singular and historically unrepeatable person.From this premise, he argues that individual liberty should not be understood solely as a right granted by governments, constitutions, or political agreements. It may also be understood as the political recognition of a reality that precedes the state: the original, unique, and irreplaceable existence of every person.The essay is available on the author’s official website, www.otaflo.com , and has been submitted to the Social Science Research Network—SSRN—for consideration.“The state does not create the individual; therefore, it cannot be the original source of individual liberty. Political authority must recognize and protect the person, not claim dominion over an existence it did not create.”— Osmer MartínezFrom Biology to Individual LibertyFor centuries, individual liberty has been grounded in natural rights, human dignity, reason, autonomy, democratic consent, constitutional government, and the social contract.Martínez’s essay poses a question that precedes these theories: What makes each person an individual from the beginning of his or her existence?Although all human beings share a common biological nature, every person begins life with a distinct genetic identity and occupies an unrepeatable place in history. No government, political party, social class, or collective ideology creates that original identity.The author transforms this biological reality into a philosophical question: If every person is singular and cannot be fully reproduced or replaced, can a political system legitimately treat that person as an interchangeable instrument of the state, a social class, a revolution, or a collective project?Martínez’s answer is no.“Liberty does not begin as a concession from government. It begins when society recognizes that every human life is original, singular, and unrepeatable. The legitimate function of political institutions is to protect that reality, not replace it.”— Osmer MartínezMartínez does not claim that biology alone resolves every philosophical debate concerning liberty. He presents Original Human Singularity as a principle capable of complementing existing theories of natural rights, dignity, autonomy, and constitutional freedom.A New Foundation for Permanent AnticommunismThe Principle of Original Human Singularity is also being incorporated into the ongoing formulation of the Doctrine of Permanent Anticommunism, an intellectual project Martínez continues to develop through his research and publications.The publicly available foundations of this work include his book, The Manifesto of Permanent Anticommunism : No More Darkness for Humanity, and various Medium articles related to the doctrine’s formulation.Permanent Anticommunism begins with the premise that the fall or defeat of a communist regime does not permanently eliminate the ideological conditions that allow centralized and authoritarian power to return.Ideologies can change their terminology, symbols, strategies, and public image while preserving their intention to subordinate individual liberty to the state, a ruling party, a political leader, a social class, or an alleged collective will.Within this developing formulation, Original Human Singularity seeks to establish a deeper connection between the individuality of every person and the need to defend individual liberty permanently.“Original Human Singularity seeks to explain why the individual must be free. Permanent Anticommunism seeks to explain why that freedom must be continuously defended against ideologies that change their language and appearance while preserving their aspiration to control the person.”— Osmer MartínezMartínez emphasizes that his formulation of Permanent Anticommunism is not intended to justify political persecution, censorship, or intolerance. It is grounded in democratic pluralism, freedom of expression, private property, equality before the law, peaceful political disagreement, and constitutional limitations on government power.A Reflection Shaped by Venezuela and ExileMartínez’s work is deeply influenced by Venezuela’s political transformation and by his 27 years of service in the Venezuelan National Guard, where he attained the rank of Brigadier General.In 2017, after expressing his opposition to Nicolás Maduro’s regime, he was detained in April and again in July. That same year, he was discharged from the military institution and, amid political persecution and threats to his safety, was forced to leave Venezuela and go into exile.These experiences led him to examine how a nation can formally retain elections and public institutions while gradually losing the substance of individual liberty.“My opposition to Nicolás Maduro’s regime had personal and professional consequences: I was detained, discharged from the institution to which I had dedicated 27 years of service, and forced into exile. That experience strengthened my conviction that every generation must understand, defend, and preserve its freedom.”— Osmer MartínezA Proposal Open to DebateMartínez presents the Principle of Original Human Singularity as a philosophical proposal open to analysis and critical examination, rather than as a definitive conclusion.He invites philosophers, legal scholars, political scientists, biologists, human-rights advocates, and students of democracy to examine the relationship between biological singularity, personal identity, human dignity, and political liberty.The publication of the essay represents a new stage in the formulation of the Doctrine of Permanent Anticommunism and in Martínez’s research into the foundations of individual liberty.

177 Years After Marx: Can Freedom Survive Without Vigilance?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.