ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit Announces First Wave of Speakers, Led by Kyle Lagunas’ Evidence-Based AI Keynote

Talent acquisition and HR leaders attend a packed educational session at ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit

November 9 Executive Forum and November 10 Opening Keynote Anchor Three Days of Practical Recruiting Innovation

Real use cases from the front lines, shared by people doing the work.” — Ed Delgado, Salesforce

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERE Media today announced the first wave of speakers for the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit , taking place November 9-11, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego.The Recruiting Innovation Summit brings together senior talent acquisition leaders, recruiting practitioners, and HR executives to share real-world case studies, practical recruiting strategies, and the latest research shaping the future of talent acquisition.Lagunas’ opening keynote, Motion Isn’t Momentum: Where AI Is Taking Talent Acquisition, draws on survey data from more than 350 senior HR and talent leaders, a head-to-head benchmark of 12 AI interviewers, and years of practitioner-focused analysis. Rather than asking another version of “What can AI do?” the keynote examines where AI delivers measurable value today, where vendors are overpromising, and how leading recruiting organizations are redesigning work around AI rather than simply automating existing processes.“For the last three years, the industry has asked what AI can do, and the results have varied widely,” said Kyle Lagunas, Founder and Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co. “The teams pulling ahead are taking a more human-centered approach: What can AI-enabled recruiters do? They are building real momentum, preserving the efficiency gains, and delivering higher-quality outcomes.”Introducing the RIS Executive ForumNew for 2026, ERE will also host the RIS Executive Forum on Monday, November 9, a limited-capacity executive program hosted by Kyle Lagunas.Designed specifically for senior talent acquisition executives, the Executive Forum will provide candid, peer-level conversations around AI adoption, organizational transformation, recruiting operations, leadership, and the evolving role of talent acquisition inside modern enterprises.Unlike a traditional conference track, the Executive Forum emphasizes candid peer discussion, shared challenges, and actionable insights among senior leaders navigating rapid change.A Practitioner-Led ProgramThe first group of confirmed speakers reflects the conference’s long-standing practitioner-led philosophy, with sessions centered on real experiences, practical lessons, measurable outcomes, and candid discussion rather than product demonstrations.Speakers represent organizations including Pinterest, CVS Health, Ford Motor Company, Starbucks, Wells Fargo, Expedia Group, Roblox, CareerXroads, Comfort Systems USA, and Radiology Partners, among others.Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.Built Around Real ConversationsThe Recruiting Innovation Summit centers on practical case studies, peer learning, and honest conversations about what is working, what is changing, and what recruiting leaders are learning in real time.Attendees can expect discussions covering:Veteran HiringTalent SourcingCandidate FraudData and MetricsEmployer BrandingHealthcare RecruitingChange ManagementRecruiting OperationsHigh Volume RecruitingAI Strategy and AdoptionInnovation and The Future of TAEarning Trust and a Seat at the TableThe event also emphasizes networking and community, giving attendees opportunities to continue conversations with speakers throughout the conference. Past attendees consistently describe the Summit as one of the industry’s most valuable learning experiences.“Real use cases from the front lines, shared by people doing the work.” — Ed Delgado, Salesforce“The conversations, the energy, and the insights were next level.” — Ruby Goel, Emids.“The best conversations in Talent Acquisition happen when brilliant people show up willing to share and keep it real.” — Teela Jackson, Talent Connections, LLC.Registration Now OpenRegistration is now open. Early registration is encouraged as the Executive Forum has limited capacity and the Recruiting Innovation Summit has historically attracted senior recruiting leaders from many of the world’s most recognized employers.View the full agenda: ERERecruitingConference.com Register today: Register for the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit For the latest agenda, speaker announcements, hotel information, and full conference details, visit ERERecruitingConference.com.About ERE MediaERE Media has served the talent acquisition profession for more than two decades through industry-leading conferences, research, education, and content. The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit brings together recruiting practitioners and industry leaders to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and advance the profession through practical learning and meaningful connections.

Inside the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit, November 10-11, 2026, in San Diego, CA

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