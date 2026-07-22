RIDE Releases Report and Website Detailing Progress of Providence Public Schools Under State Intervention

Published on Friday, July 17, 2026

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today released From Hope to Results: Inside the Transformation of Providence Public Schools, a comprehensive report that documents the significant progress made in PPSD since the state's 2019 intervention and outlines key lessons for sustaining momentum under local governance.

A supporting website ProvidenceForward.org was launched concurrently with the From Hope to Results report.

The report and website recount the progress PPSD has made since the 2019 Johns Hopkins University report, which found Providence schools in crisis after decades of chronic underperformance, deteriorating facilities, inconsistent instruction, and persistent inequities endured by students and families throughout the city.

"When the Johns Hopkins report was released in 2019, it painted a devastating picture of a district that had failed too many students for too long," said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Angélica Infante-Green. "Today, the progress documented in this report and website demonstrates what is possible when urgency, partnership, and a relentless focus on students drive the work."

Key accomplishments achieved during the intervention include:

Academic performance improvements, with student assessment scores rebounding above pre-pandemic levels.

Record-high high school graduation rates across the district.

Historic investments in school facilities, including a $1 billion partnership with the City of Providence to build and modernize school buildings.

Expanded access to high-quality educational opportunities, including 5-Star Pre-K programs, Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways, and Advanced Placement coursework.

Significant progress in student engagement and reductions in chronic absenteeism.

Enhanced curriculum alignment, professional learning opportunities for educators, and clearer systems of management and accountability.

Both the report and the website are intended to serve as resources for local leaders as they assume governance responsibilities and build upon the foundation established during state intervention in the district.

"As PPSD transitions back to local control, this report and website demonstrate how far the district has come and provide a roadmap for the work ahead," said Michael Grey, Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Education. "Our students deserve nothing less than continued progress, strong leadership, and a shared commitment to excellence."

“PPSD stands at a moment of opportunity marked by improved outcomes, stronger systems, and renewed confidence in the future of public education in Providence,” said Patricia DiCenso, Chair, Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. “RIDE remains ready to support City and District leaders as they work to maintain forward momentum in delivering for the students who are counting on all of us.”