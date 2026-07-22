Rhode Island Students Selected as Delegates to Prestigious 2026 National Youth Science Camp

Published on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today announced that AraOluwa Adetunji of East Greenwich High School and Philip Spradlin of Barrington High School have been selected to represent Rhode Island at the 2026 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp).

Held annually in the Monongahela National Forest of West Virginia, the National Youth Science Camp is a fully funded residential Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) experience that brings together two outstanding delegates from every state, the District of Columbia, and several international partners. Delegates participate in lectures, hands-on laboratory experiences, outdoor recreation, and collaborative discussions with leading scientists, engineers, and researchers while building lasting connections with peers who share a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Congratulations to AraOluwa and Philip on this remarkable achievement,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “These exceptional students exemplify the curiosity, creativity, leadership, and commitment to learning that Rhode Island strives to cultivate in all learners. We are proud to have them represent our state at this prestigious national program and look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make in STEM.”

AraOluwa Adetunji is a rising senior at East Greenwich High School, where he is pursuing the Computer Science and Seal of Biliteracy pathways while maintaining an outstanding academic record. His interests span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development, and engineering. He recently completed the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center's Undersea Technology Apprenticeship Program and also developed an app that earned first place in the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for Rhode Island's Second Congressional District. Beyond academics, he serves as captain of the track team, co-vice president of his school's science fair chapter, and volunteers extensively in his community. His teachers describe him as an intellectually curious, ethical leader who inspires those around him through both his character and commitment to excellence.

Philip Spradlin is a rising senior at Barrington High School whose passion for mathematics, statistics, and data science has led him to pursue advanced college-level coursework and independent research. His recent projects include using machine learning to improve public transit scheduling and analyzing large-scale datasets to better understand social systems, reflecting his belief that STEM can be used to improve everyday life and strengthen communities. Philip also enjoys sharing his knowledge with others and values collaboration as an essential part of scientific discovery. His teachers praise his exceptional mathematical ability, intellectual curiosity, humility, and willingness to learn from others.

“AraOluwa and Philip are outstanding examples of the talent and potential demonstrated by students in Rhode Island’s schools,” said Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Patti DiCenso. “Their selection to the National Youth Science Camp is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for STEM. I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor and look forward to all they will accomplish.”

The National Youth Science Camp, founded in 1963, provides delegates with opportunities to engage directly with leading scientists and innovators while exploring current topics in STEM research. The program is provided at no cost to participants, with transportation, meals, lodging, and instructional experiences fully funded.

Application information for Rhode Island students interested in applying for the 2027 National Youth Science Camp will be available from the Rhode Island Department of Education in Spring 2027.