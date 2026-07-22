Wiggle Butt Academy Expands Behavior Services with the Addition of Amber Wilson, BS, CBCC-KA, ACO

Wiggle Butt Academy

Amber Wilson joins Wiggle Butt Academy, expanding science-based dog behavior services in Fort Worth, Weatherford, Granbury, and surrounding areas.

Amber brings deep behavior expertise and compassion to every case. We’re thrilled to expand support for families in Fort Worth, Weatherford, Granbury and beyond.” — Nicole Kohanski, CTC

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a Dallas-Fort Worth dog training and dog behavior company known for its compassionate, science-based approach, is proud to announce the addition of Amber Wilson , BS, CBCC-KA, ACO, Fear Free Shelters Certified to its team of credentialed training and behavior professionals.Amber will provide dog behavior consulting services to families in Fort Worth, Weatherford, Granbury, and surrounding communities, expanding Wiggle Butt Academy’s ability to support dogs and their people across the western side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.Amber is a Certified Behavior Consultant Canine-Knowledge Assessed through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers and holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Tarleton State University. She is also a Certified Animal Control Officer through the Texas Department of State Health Services and is Fear Free Shelters Certified.With more than six years of experience in both municipal and nonprofit animal sheltering, Amber has worked extensively with dogs experiencing fear, anxiety, stress, and aggressive behavior, including bite cases. Her professional background gives her a deep understanding of the challenges families face when living with dogs who need extra support, patience, and skilled behavior modification.“We are thrilled to welcome Amber to Wiggle Butt Academy,” said Nicole Kohanski , Founder of Wiggle Butt Academy. “Her sheltering background, behavior expertise, and commitment to humane, science-based training make her an incredible resource for families navigating complex behavior challenges. She brings both heart and skill to this work, and we are excited for the Fort Worth, Weatherford, and Granbury communities to have access to her support.”Amber is especially passionate about helping families better understand their dogs and successfully work through behavior concerns using compassionate, evidence-based strategies. She also cares deeply about improving the welfare of shelter dogs by reducing stress during their stay and helping prepare them for successful adoption into loving homes.“Every dog deserves to feel safe, understood, and have the opportunity to succeed,” said Wilson. “Whether I’m helping a newly adopted shelter dog settle into a home or supporting a family through more complex behavior challenges, my goal is to empower both the dog and the people who love them.”Amber lives in Granbury, Texas, where she enjoys spending time with her four dogs, her 28-year-old horse, and her cat.Wiggle Butt Academy’s entire team is Fear Free Certified and is known for providing approachable, ethical, and science-based training and behavior support for dogs and their families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a dog training and dog behavior company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for its highly qualified and credentialed trainers and behavior consultants, Wiggle Butt Academy helps families build better relationships with their dogs through compassionate, science-based methods. The entire Wiggle Butt Academy team is Fear Free Certified, reflecting the company’s commitment to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress while helping dogs and their people thrive.For more information, visit www.wigglebuttacademy.com

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