Waterfull Inc. Advances AFWERX-Backed Water Resilience Technology with New 50-Gallon Military Variant

The Waterfull Barrel maintains fresh potable water through passive daily circulation — no electricity, pumps, or chemicals required

AFWERX Phase I awardee develops larger 50-gallon military variant to support installation resilience and contested logistics.

Our Phase I work with AFWERX validated the technical feasibility and military relevance of distributed, building-integrated water storage” — Howard Murray

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterfull Inc., developer of the patented Waterfull Barrel, is advancing its emergency potable water storage technology following the successful completion of a Phase I award through the AFWERX Open Topic SBIR program. The company is now pursuing Direct-to-Phase II (D2P2) funding to accelerate the development and deployment of its low-maintenance, power-independent water resilience solution for the Department of the Air Force and joint forces.The 30 gallon Waterfull Barrel is designed to provide distributed, building-integrated potable water storage without relying on electricity, chemicals, pumps, or moving parts. The system integrates directly into existing building plumbing infrastructure and maintains fresh potable water through passive daily circulation.In the event of a power outage or disruption to the municipal water supply, the system automatically transitions to gravity-fed delivery, providing immediate access to clean water at the point of need.Building on the validated Phase I design, Waterfull is now evaluating a larger 50-gallon military-focused variant. Increasing capacity presents meaningful engineering challenges, particularly around pressure management and structural integrity under higher loads. The company is carefully assessing these limitations as it develops a practical path forward for a larger unit that retains the same passive, power-independent architecture while better meeting military storage requirements at the point of need.For military installations operating in increasingly complex environments, maintaining reliable access to potable water is an important component of installation resilience and mission assurance. Distributed water storage can also help reduce dependence on bottled water deliveries and other supply requirements, supporting efforts to reduce logistical demands and strengthen resilience in contested logistics environments."Our Phase I work with AFWERX validated the technical feasibility and military relevance of distributed, building-integrated water storage," said Howard Murray, Founder and CEO of Waterfull Inc. "As the Department of Defense continues to focus on installation resilience and the ability to operate in environments where traditional supply chains may be disrupted, resilient access to potable water is an essential consideration. The Waterfull Barrel is designed to provide that capability at the building level, without adding the power, maintenance, or logistical requirements associated with conventional emergency water solutions."The technology may support a range of military applications, including fixed installations, forward operating locations, and other facilities where reliable access to potable water is essential. By storing water at the point of use and maintaining it without electricity or active mechanical systems, the Waterfull Barrel is designed to provide a distributed layer of water resilience that can complement existing infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.The Waterfull Barrel has undergone third-party testing for material integrity, pressure performance, and wind resistance of up to 145 mph. The system is NSF/ANSI 61 certified for potable water use and protected under U.S. Patent D843766.As Waterfull Inc. prepares its Direct-to-Phase II proposal, the company is seeking opportunities to engage with Air Force and Army organizations, military installation stakeholders, defense contractors, and other government partners focused on installation resilience, water security, and contested logistics.Waterfull Inc. welcomes direct engagement with defense organizations interested in evaluating the technology for potential military applications, pilot programs, or further development under the SBIR Direct-to-Phase II pathway.About Waterfull Inc.Waterfull Inc. develops innovative water storage technologies designed to improve resilience and provide reliable access to potable water during power outages, utility disruptions, and other emergencies. Its patented Waterfull Barrelintegrates with existing building plumbing to provide continuously refreshed potable water without electricity, chemicals, pumps, or moving parts. For more information, visit: waterfull.com.

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